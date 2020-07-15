86 Apartments for rent in Bedford, NY

/
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
693 Guard Hill Road
693 Guard Hill Road, Bedford, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
GUARD HILL FARMHOUSE - Moments from the village! Relaxed Country Farmhouse on nearly fifteen estate area acres. Rustic charm with wide plank floors, built-ins, antique beams and a fireplace. Living Room with warm pine paneling and Southern exposure.
1 of 22
Last updated July 24 at 10:21 PM
1 Unit Available
749 Guard Hill Road
749 Guard Hill Road, Bedford, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
5654 sqft
Private Guard Hill Farmhouse on beautiful, level property in Bedfords top estate area. Gated entry, tree-lined drive opens to two exceptional acres with stone outbuilding.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
633 Old Post Road
633 Old Post Road, Bedford, NY
Studio
$1,425
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Centered in Historic Bedford Village, is this Renovated, Light Filled Large Studio in The Bedford Playhouse Building. Hardwood Floors, Walk to Restaurants, Shopping, The Bedford Playhouse and The Village Green. Exercise Room and Laundry on premises.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
216 Millertown Road
216 Millertown Road, Westchester County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$18,000
9510 sqft
Stunning Shingle and Stone Colonial spectacularly sited to capture light and views. Finely appointed interior with incredible old house feel. Classic floorplan with beautifully scaled rooms and substantial millwork.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
270 Guard Hill Road
270 Guard Hill Road, Westchester County, NY
6 Bedrooms
$38,000
12000 sqft
Tanrackin Farm. - One of Bedford s most prestigious estate properties. Absolutely stunning Country Home impeccably furnished. Located in the heart of Bedford s Guard Hill estate area, the property is comprised of fifty acres.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Carpenter
101 Carpenter Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, unit in The Manor. Close to shops, restaurants, medical, transportation, train. $20.00 per occupant with application, non-refundable. Wood floors. Ready for occupancy, sponsor unit.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
29 Carpenter Avenue
29 Carpenter Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
925 sqft
Luxury condo in the heart of Mt. Kisco. Hilltop Commons was built in 2006. This unit has hardwood floors and tile throughout. Wonderful kitchen featuring a center island, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
60 Barker
60 Barker Street, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
750 sqft
Spacious one bedroom unit in Bedford Plaza. Sponsor unit. Onsite amenities for additional fee. Close to shopping, bus, medical, train. Elevator building, common laundry. One assigned parking space in outdoor lot.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
77 Oregon Road
77 Oregon Road, Westchester County, NY
8 Bedrooms
$60,000
10000 sqft
While there are many beautiful estates in Westchester, finding one with everything this home offers and only 30 miles from NYC, is truly a rarity. Property is in the process of being furnished and will be ready by 6/15.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
72 Boltis Street
72 Boltis Street, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
750 sqft
LANDLORD PAYS FOR ALL UTILITIES (cable/internet at tenant expense). Conveniently located apartment in the village of Mount Kisco. Steps away from Northern Westchester Hospital and Caremount Medical.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
260 West Street
260 West Street, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
Bright unit in the Gardens at Mt. Kisco. Second floor unit with wood floors, one bedroom. 20.00 per occupant non refundable at application. Convenient to all. Sponsor unit. Common laundry. Tenant may install ac unit in conjunction with super.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
448 Long Ridge Road
448 Long Ridge Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
4866 sqft
Reminiscent of an English country house this classic 4/5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath colonial includes graciously proportioned-rooms, fine interior detailing and stylish decoration. The house is set up for easy yet elegant entertaining.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
74 Upper Cross Road
74 Upper Cross Road, Fairfield County, CT
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
14000 sqft
Set among the most notable estates in Greenwich, this Conyers Farm classic pairs a timeless colonial design with 16+ private acres.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
124 High Ridge Road
124 High Ridge Road, Westchester County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
5626 sqft
Young, custom built Colonial in Pound Ridge! The home is perched on a level field of a 2 acre property.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
351 Taconic Road
351 Taconic Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$9,500
4034 sqft
CUSTOM BRICK RANCH. SPACIOUS ONE LEVEL LIVING. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. EXCELLENT CURB APPEAL. BEAUTIFUL IN-GROUND POOL. ATTRACTIVE LANDSCAPING. NICE AND PRIVATE YARD. EXTENSIVE STORAGE CAPACITY.
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2704 Long Ridge Road
2704 Long Ridge Road, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3251 sqft
Your private summer estate awaits! Enjoy the month of August on this spectacular 2+ acre estate in North Stamford with a pool! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has character, history and authentic antique architectural details for you to enjoy.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
28 Laurel Ledge Court
28 Laurel Ledge Court, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3176 sqft
Spacious North Stamford unfurnished yearly rental. Large living room leads to Formal Dr both with lovely hardwood floors. Updated Eat-In Kit. Both a Sunroom and Family Room with fireplace on main level. This is a 3 bedroom rental only.
1 of 18
Last updated August 16 at 06:09 PM
1 Unit Available
68 Washburn Road
68 Washburn Road, Mount Kisco, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
3092 sqft
Available JULY 1st - The perfect place to call home, and an outdoor entertainer's paradise! Beautifully maintained and in impeccable condition this 4 bedroom home with just over 3000sf has room to roam.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
106 Nottingham Rd
106 Nottingham Road, Westchester County, NY
Studio
$1,595
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Large and Renovated Alcove Studio with Parking - Property Id: 118673 ***1 month broker fee*** HUGE alcove studio apt for rent! Hardwood floors throughout. Can easily accommodate a large bed, huge couch, and entertainment system.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
90 Gregory Avenue
90 Gregory Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
Studio
$1,300
550 sqft
Centrally located and well maintained building has easy access to transportation, shopping and highways. First floor STUDIO apartment has wood flooring and 2 closets. Light and bright in neighborhood setting.
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
7 Hopes Farm Lane
7 Hopes Farm Ln, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,450
6500 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Center Hall Colonial on Private Cul-De-Sac. Features 2 Story Entrance Hall, 9 FT Ceilings throughout, Living Room with Woodburning Fireplace and Butlers Pantry.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
32 Creemer Road
32 Creemer Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$23,500
4200 sqft
Privacy abounds! This renovated country estate with private pool and tennis has it all. Old World charm meets modern luxury.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
119 Carpenter Ave
119 Carpenter Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Great size 1 bed. Near all transportation. - Property Id: 60916 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** Huge 1 bedroom with entry foyer. Large living room and bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 car parking additional. Pets allowed.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,095
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
