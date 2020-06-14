Apartment List
181 Apartments for rent in Port Chester, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Port Chester renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
8 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$1,822
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
15 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,307
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,914
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
550 King Street
550 King Street, Port Chester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1804 sqft
From the charming stone walkway leading you across the beautifully landscaped front lawn to the large sunroom to the living room with hardwood floors anchored by a huge fireplace that greets you the moment you walk in, this 4-bedroom, 3-bath family
Results within 1 mile of Port Chester
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Chickahominy
16 Units Available
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,345
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,840
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,035
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1968 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
45 New St
45 New Street, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed Townhouse. Walk to Train - Property Id: 289858 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** AUG 1, 2020 AVAIL Beautiful and huge 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse that features hardwood floors, central AC, private laundry and garage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
53 Purchase St
53 East Purchase Street, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,750
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 1 bed duplex in Rye - Property Id: 109146 ***No FEE** Beautiful 1 bed duplex with private washer/dryer in the heart of Rye. Gorgeous kitchen that features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
27 Westview Ave
27 Westview Avenue, Rye Brook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
900 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bed w/Parking and W/D - Property Id: 224215 ****1 Month Broker Fee**** Beautiful and renovated 2 bedroom home with a private washer/dryer. 2nd floor of a two family home. Hardwood floors throughout. AC units.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
90 Kirby Lane
90 Kirby Ln, Rye, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,875
1962 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED LONG TERM RENTAL - available now starting 4/1/20. Private oasis located near the beach clubs. Award winning contemporary! A striking modernist design by famed Ulrich Franzen (1955) from the Harvard Graduate School of Design.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
70 Bowman Avenue
70 Bowman Avenue, Rye Brook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely 2nd. fl. of a beautiful 2-family home surrounded by shopping and close to all transportation in Rye Brook.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Byram
1 Unit Available
25 Richard
25 Richard Street, Byram, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1900 sqft
It's all about schools, schools, schools and Greenwich has them. Great 3 bedroom home in the Byram Shore side of Greenwich. Large eat in kitchen with stainless and granite tops. Hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Byram
1 Unit Available
104 Ritch Avenue
104 Ritch Avenue West, Byram, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1576 sqft
''GREENWICH TERRACE'' BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOME DEVELOPMENT. SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH TWO AND A HALF BATHS. MASTER SUITE WITH JACUZZI TUB, GENEROUS CLOSETS, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH-OUT, CENTRAL AIR, GARAGE. BEAUTIFUL PARK LIKE SETTING.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
180 Hamilton Avenue
180 Hamilton Ave, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,300
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2nd Floor Apt in 1 year old Hamilton Place, a 10-unit complex walking distance to Metro North and Greenwich Avenue.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Chickahominy
1 Unit Available
74 1/2 Josephine Evaristo Avenue
74 1/2 Josephine Evaristo Ave, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
4773 sqft
Spacious and Sunny 3 Bedroom approx 1200 SF Duplex with 1.5 Baths.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
45 New Street, #4
45 New St, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 duplex available Aug 1, 2020 in sought after Rye, NY. This unit has wonderful features such as central a/c, central vacuum, washer/dryer, dishwasher, jacuzzi, hardwood floors, granite, video doorbell.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Pemberwick
1 Unit Available
52 Moshier Street
52 Moshier Street, Pemberwick, CT
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2900 sqft
Spectacular space overlooking nature preserve! Enjoy back-country luxe with in-town convenience.
Results within 5 miles of Port Chester
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
5 Units Available
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
Studio
$1,725
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,167
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
36 WEBSTER AVENUE 2
36 Webster Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1400 sqft
Spacious Apartment in Downtown Harrison - Property Id: 296041 Completely renovated & freshly painted 3-bedroom 1.5-bathroom apartment with separate entrance.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
163 Halstead Ave 2B
163 Halstead Ave, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
850 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Harrison - Two bedroom apartment in a small Condo building minutes from downtown Harrison and Metro North train station. Hardwood floors a seen. Laundry in unit, assigned parking.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
109 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD
109 Pleasant Ridge Road, Harrison, NY
5 Bedrooms
$29,000
10000 sqft
Available 09/15/20 GRAND BRICK EXQUISITE LUXURY HOME 3 year lease ! - Property Id: 284369 LOOKING FOR A SAFE BEAUTIFUL QUIET GORGEOUS HOME WITH SPECIMEN PLANTS PUTTING GREEN 5 PLUS BEDROOMS 7 BATHS GREEN LAWNS OF BEAUTY 3 year lease Apply at

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
315 Gainsborg Avenue E
315 Gainsborg Avenue East, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Incredibly well maintained updated 2-family home at end of quiet street offers a 2 bedroom, 1 full bath rental with bright eat-in-kitchen and large living room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
23 2nd Street
23 2nd Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
2100 sqft
Custom made townhouse in the heart of downtown Harrison. This home is a corner property that gets incredible light all throughout the day. Beautiful oak wood floors throughout.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
696 Ridgeway
696 Ridgeway Road, White Plains, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
5180 sqft
Spacious 8 Room Colonial in a lovely White Plains neighborhood. Wonderfully crafted high-end finishes throughout. Hardwood floors, some featuring inlaid wood detail.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
21 Highridge Road
21 Highridge Road, Harrison, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
3000 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY LOVELY AND SPACIOUS HOME ON A CUL-DE-SAC. Feel at home in this beautiful 5 bedroom house with many upgrades, central AC and hardwood floors throughout. New master marble bath and new hall granite bath.
City Guide for Port Chester, NY

Legendary TV host Ed Sullivan, of the Ed Sullivan Show -- Duh! -- grew up in Port Chester, New York.

From a humble saw pit village to a fabulous city in New York, Port Chester has grown! Those tourists– you know, the kind that think New Yorkers are nice and helpful, just waiting to point them to the nearest tourist attraction – usually come unglued by the landmarks of this city. The Life Savers building, which operated as a factory from 1920 to 1984 but now caters to residential occupancy, and the post office of New York are some of the sites that visitors can’t seem to get enough of. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Port Chester, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Port Chester renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

