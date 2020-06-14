181 Apartments for rent in Port Chester, NY with hardwood floors
Legendary TV host Ed Sullivan, of the Ed Sullivan Show -- Duh! -- grew up in Port Chester, New York.
From a humble saw pit village to a fabulous city in New York, Port Chester has grown! Those tourists– you know, the kind that think New Yorkers are nice and helpful, just waiting to point them to the nearest tourist attraction – usually come unglued by the landmarks of this city. The Life Savers building, which operated as a factory from 1920 to 1984 but now caters to residential occupancy, and the post office of New York are some of the sites that visitors can’t seem to get enough of. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Port Chester renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.