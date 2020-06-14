100 Apartments for rent in Darien, CT with hardwood floors
1 of 28
1 of 23
1 of 18
1 of 22
1 of 25
1 of 31
1 of 15
1 of 9
1 of 5
1 of 20
1 of 27
1 of 26
1 of 20
1 of 40
1 of 19
1 of 26
1 of 33
1 of 22
1 of 18
1 of 26
1 of 22
1 of 22
1 of 25
1 of 19
"I thought I saw the still sun / Strike the side of a hammer in flight / And from it a sea bird be born / To take off over the marshes." - At Darien Bridge by James L. Dickey
Looking for places to rent in Connecticut? Why not try Darien? It's a favorite for commuters to the NYC area because it's right off the Metro-North train line just an hour outside the city. It's also close to Norwalk and Stamford, two exciting cities with a lot to offer as well. It's filled with mansions and luxury apartments and is a beautiful area of peaceful Connecticut. If you can afford one of the beautiful rental houses here, you'll enjoy a high quality of life and easy access to nearby hot spots.
Having trouble with Craigslist Darien? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Darien renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.