100 Apartments for rent in Darien, CT with hardwood floors

"I thought I saw the still sun / Strike the side of a hammer in flight / And from it a sea bird be born / To take off over the marshes." - At Darien Bridge by James L. Dickey

Looking for places to rent in Connecticut? Why not try Darien? It's a favorite for commuters to the NYC area because it's right off the Metro-North train line just an hour outside the city. It's also close to Norwalk and Stamford, two exciting cities with a lot to offer as well. It's filled with mansions and luxury apartments and is a beautiful area of peaceful Connecticut. If you can afford one of the beautiful rental houses here, you'll enjoy a high quality of life and easy access to nearby hot spots.

