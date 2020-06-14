Apartment List
100 Apartments for rent in Darien, CT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Darien renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Noroton
5 Units Available
Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd, Darien, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,940
1433 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers are prominent features of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near Norton Metro Station, Fort King George and Wolf Island National Wildlife Refuge.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Noroton Heights
1 Unit Available
78 Holmes Avenue
78 Holmes Avenue, Darien, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2266 sqft
Looking for a Darien rental? Look no further! Interior just freshly painted! (Ceilings, walls and closets) This move in ready 3 bedroom / possible 4th bedroom / nursery or office, 2 bath home is complete with Hardwood floors throughout first

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
1020 Boston Post Road
1020 Post Rd, Darien, CT
1 Bedroom
$3,500
923 sqft
DOWNTOWN LIVING!! BEAUTIFUL LIKE NEW ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN DOWNTOWN DARIEN CONVENIENT TO TRAIN, ALL SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. HIGH END FINISHES THROUGHOUT, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CUSTOM BUILT-INS, ALARM, AMPLE CLOSETS AND ELEVATOR.
Results within 1 mile of Darien

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Norwalk
1 Unit Available
97 Richards Avenue B9
97 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1192 sqft
Unit B9 Available 07/01/20 Condominium - Property Id: 289160 Set back in woods, very quiet and private Ranch Style Unit, ground floor (no stairs). Minutes away from stores, restaurants, and highway. All brand new appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
177 Belltown Road
177 Belltown Road, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,575
1797 sqft
Single Family Expanded Cape on Half Acre Wooded Lot, Private Off Street Asphalt Parking Lot, Two Bedrooms on First Floor, Brand New Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Ample Closet Space, 2nd Floor, 2 Bedrooms with Hardwood Floor, One Bedroom with

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
East Side
1 Unit Available
165 Seaside Avenue
165 Seaside Avenue, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1625 sqft
Feels more like a single family house than a townhouse. 3/4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Cove walking distance to Cove Island Park.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
The Cove
1 Unit Available
697 Cove Road
697 Cove Road, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,850
880 sqft
Now is your chance to live in this highly sought after condo complex. Walk into the oversized foyer and take in the natural light, gleaming hardwood floors and open concept design. The oversized foyer boosts 3 closets.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Glenbrook
1 Unit Available
1070 East Main Street
1070 East Main Street, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
763 sqft
Beautifully renovated bright and sunny 2 BR apartment in Third Fairlawn development 5 minutes from downtown Stamford. The interior features a new kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar. Hardwood floors throughout the large living area.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
East Side
1 Unit Available
143 Seaside Avenue
143 Seaside Avenue, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2900 sqft
Peaceful Light-filled house with 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths, basement for storage. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered deck. Hardwood floors throughout. Walk to the beach close to bus lines and downtown.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Springdale
1 Unit Available
85 Camp Avenue
85 Camp Avenue, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to beautiful River's Edge in the Village of Springdale in Stamford, CT just a 5 minute walk from the Metro North Railroad. The front stoop of this townhouse unit is just steps from the swimming pool and clubhouse.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Springdale
1 Unit Available
147 Slice Drive
147 Slice Drive, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
3324 sqft
Updated & Freshly painted Colonial located on Cul-de-sac overlooking Woodway Country Club near New Canaan border. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Springdale
1 Unit Available
19 Woodway Road
19 Woodway Road, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1603 sqft
A Spacious 1,603 SF 3 Bed & 2 Full and 2 Half Bath End Unit Townhouse in Springdale Neighborhood has a lot to offer:- New Renovated Baths.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Glenbrook
1 Unit Available
25 Pine Hill Avenue
25 Pine Hill Avenue, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1700 sqft
Newly renovated tri-level 3 bedroom 1.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Rowayton
1 Unit Available
9 Ensign Road
9 Ensign Road, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1450 sqft
A bit of the past in the quaint village of Rowayton's "Pine Point". Large great-room with built-ins, brick fireplace, open galley kitchen with exceptional storage, breakfast bar and new counter tops. Two good sized light and bright bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Darien
Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
11 Units Available
Fairfield
100 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,776
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,537
1110 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Special on-site amenities include walk-in closets, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, gym, hot tub and sauna. Within miles of the Connecticut Turnpike and US-1, shopping, dining and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Harbor Point
22 Units Available
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,924
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1499 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Glenbrook
16 Units Available
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,725
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1176 sqft
Private patios, balconies and picnic areas offer optimal outdoor space to complement one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Easily accessible from Route I-95, the Merritt Parkway and the Metro North Railroad Station.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Central Norwalk
30 Units Available
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,780
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
$
7 Units Available
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,150
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1126 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central Norwalk
11 Units Available
The Berkeley
500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,096
1065 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,779
1527 sqft
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Stamford
26 Units Available
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,161
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,486
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,988
1668 sqft
Free Wi-Fi in common areas, a tennis court, yoga and a concierge allow this new community to stand out among others. Its downtown location means shopping, dining and entertainment are right around the corner.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Stamford
55 Units Available
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,777
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,069
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1158 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Stamford
44 Units Available
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,984
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,313
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1090 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments with large windows and wide-plank flooring. Pet-friendly community features a Skydeck, free parking and solarium resident lounge. Prime Stamford location near shops and dining options.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Harbor Point
8 Units Available
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,243
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,829
1231 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
City Guide for Darien, CT

"I thought I saw the still sun / Strike the side of a hammer in flight / And from it a sea bird be born / To take off over the marshes." - At Darien Bridge by James L. Dickey

Looking for places to rent in Connecticut? Why not try Darien? It's a favorite for commuters to the NYC area because it's right off the Metro-North train line just an hour outside the city. It's also close to Norwalk and Stamford, two exciting cities with a lot to offer as well. It's filled with mansions and luxury apartments and is a beautiful area of peaceful Connecticut. If you can afford one of the beautiful rental houses here, you'll enjoy a high quality of life and easy access to nearby hot spots.

Having trouble with Craigslist Darien? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Darien, CT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Darien renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

