Apartment List
/
CT
/
cos cob
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:36 PM

133 Apartments for rent in Cos Cob, CT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cos Cob renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Cos Cob
1 Unit Available
10 Maple Street
10 Maple Street, Cos Cob, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1887 sqft
Feel welcomed home every time you arrive to this bright and airy Craftsman.
Results within 1 mile of Cos Cob

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
29 Thornhill Road
29 Thorn Hill Road, Riverside, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1296 sqft
Beautiful 3BR 2.5 BA single family split level home in the heart of Riverside, Greenwich.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Old Greenwich
1 Unit Available
4 Split Timber Place
4 Split Timber Place, Riverside, CT
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
2228 sqft
WONDERFUL CONTEMPORARY SPACIOUS HOUSE WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN. A CORNER LOT LOCATED ON A QUIET RIVERSIDE CUL-DE-SAC WITH CLOSE PROXIMITY TO SCHOOLS, FABULOUS SHOPS PLUS THE TRAIN STATION & BEACH ARE NEARBY.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
216 Sheephill Road
216 Sheephill Road, Riverside, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1384 sqft
Wake up to the serene view of the Mianus River outside your windows in this charming and immaculate 2-bedroom apartment in Riverside, Greenwich, conveniently located close to Stamford, East Putnam Ave. (US-1), and I-95.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
222 Davis Avenue
222 Davis Avenue, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1782 sqft
Bright and Airy 2 Bedroom 1 bath on 2nd Floor Multi Family House, Recently Renovated, Hardwood Floor, Gas Heat,Washer/Dryer in Unit, EIK Kitchen, Basement Storage, Off Street Parking in Rear of House.
Results within 5 miles of Cos Cob
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
8 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$1,822
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
11 Units Available
Fairfield
100 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,776
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,537
1110 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Special on-site amenities include walk-in closets, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, gym, hot tub and sauna. Within miles of the Connecticut Turnpike and US-1, shopping, dining and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Harbor Point
22 Units Available
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,924
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1499 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Glenbrook
16 Units Available
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,725
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1176 sqft
Private patios, balconies and picnic areas offer optimal outdoor space to complement one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Easily accessible from Route I-95, the Merritt Parkway and the Metro North Railroad Station.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Stamford
26 Units Available
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,161
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,486
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,988
1668 sqft
Free Wi-Fi in common areas, a tennis court, yoga and a concierge allow this new community to stand out among others. Its downtown location means shopping, dining and entertainment are right around the corner.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Stamford
55 Units Available
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,777
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,069
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1158 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Stamford
44 Units Available
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,984
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,313
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1090 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments with large windows and wide-plank flooring. Pet-friendly community features a Skydeck, free parking and solarium resident lounge. Prime Stamford location near shops and dining options.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Harbor Point
8 Units Available
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,243
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,829
1231 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Harbor Point
17 Units Available
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,982
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,989
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,592
1061 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Chickahominy
16 Units Available
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,345
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,840
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,035
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1968 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Stamford
67 Units Available
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,920
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Downtown Stamford
41 Units Available
121 Towne
121 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,877
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,006
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,821
1265 sqft
Close to Scalzi Park, Cubeta Stadium, J.M. Wright Technical School and Hart Magnet Elementary. Rooftop deck with pool and fire pit. Residents enjoy 24-hour gym, hardwood floors, courtyard and extra storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
15 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,307
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,914
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Stamford
46 Units Available
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,980
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,452
1424 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Parc Grove Apartments introduces you to a life of sophisticated comfort and enviable convenience.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
18 Units Available
Element One
111 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,091
1026 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale one-, two- and loft-style floor plans promote modern designs and five-star amenities, including concierge services and rooftop lounge. Located within blocks of downtown Stamford and public transportation.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Harbor Point
4 Units Available
The Key At Yale And Towne
110 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,130
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
1016 sqft
Reduced Rates on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is available for Virtual Tours and in person tours by appointment.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
Downtown Stamford
3 Units Available
1200 Bedford
1200 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,275
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1182 sqft
With some floor plans featuring a den, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes reflect the community's modern design. Covered parking is a convenience in downtown Stamford. Close to the Merritt Parkway and I-95.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
18 Beal St
18 Beal Street, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 3+ Bed, 1 Bath Duplex - Property Id: 213914 large 3+ bed (used as 4 bedroom) and 1 bath unit in the safe, quiet and family-friendly neighborhood Come see this Large 3+ Bed (used as 4 bedroom) and 1 Bath unit about 1,300 SF.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Cos Cob, CT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cos Cob renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Cos Cob 1 BedroomsCos Cob 2 BedroomsCos Cob 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCos Cob 3 BedroomsCos Cob Apartments with Balcony
Cos Cob Apartments with GarageCos Cob Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCos Cob Apartments with ParkingCos Cob Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Cos Cob Dog Friendly ApartmentsCos Cob Furnished ApartmentsCos Cob Luxury PlacesCos Cob Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NY
Huntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYEastchester, NYMount Vernon, NYWestport, CTRye, NYBayville, NYScarsdale, NY
Great Neck Plaza, NYFranklin Square, NYOyster Bay, NYOld Greenwich, CTGreat Neck Estates, NYSands Point, NYMount Kisco, NYFarmingdale, NYPelham Manor, NYPemberwick, CTRiverside, CTSea Cliff, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Iona College