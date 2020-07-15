/
/
baxter estates
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:24 PM
105 Apartments for rent in Baxter Estates, NY📍
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Baxter Estates
303 Main Street
303 Main Street, Baxter Estates, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,450
700 sqft
Landmark building, Turn of century moldings. 12 ft ceilings with 8 ft windows. Fully fire alarmed & sprinklers. Overlooks PW Harbor, NYC views. Rooftop terrace for all tenants. Near PW RD. 25 min ride into NYC. Completely Renovated in 2007.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Baxter Estates
125 Main Street
125 Main Street, Baxter Estates, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
No Board Approval. Large 2 Bedroom Unit W/ Private Terrace.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Baxter Estates
12 Hillside Ave
12 Hillside Avenue, Baxter Estates, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,999
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12 Hillside Ave in Baxter Estates. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Baxter Estates
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
1 Soundview Gardens D
1 Soundview Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,815
800 sqft
Soundview Gardens - Property Id: 305809 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Beautiful Large 1 bedroom apartment in Port Washington. Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Spacious Rooms With Abundant Lights, Open Design Kitchen And Gas Stove.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Manorhaven
20 Pequot Avenue
20 Pequot Avenue, Manorhaven, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
950 sqft
Location! Location! Move Right Into A Fully Renovated 2 Beds And 1 Bath In Desirable Manhasset Isle Featuring Hardwood Floors Throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances, Spacious Backyard with Patio For Bbq, Separate and Private Storage Area with own
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
17 3rd Avenue
17 3rd Avenue, Port Washington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and recently updated 2 BR, 1 Bath rental near the town dock and main street. Close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Laundry and storage in the basement. New Appliances prior to tenant moving in
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
22 Highfield Avenue
22 Highfield Avenue, Port Washington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
2500 sqft
Spacious 4 BR, 3 Full Bath Hi-Ranch conveniently located across from Daly Elementary. Bright sunlit bedrooms with updated kitchen and bath. Move-in Condition.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
46 Beechwood Avenue
46 Beechwood Avenue, Port Washington, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
Spacious, sun filled 3-bedroom, 2 bath apartment on a quiet block in Port Washington. 5 Blocks to the Long Island Railroad. 35-minute direct commute to NYC. 6 blocks to Main St shops and restaurants.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
711 Port Washington Boulevard
711 Port Washington Boulevard, Port Washington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Bright and spacious 2nd floor 2 bedroom, 1 full bath. Beautiful Herringbone Hardwood Floors, Updated Kithchen and Bath. Close to town and train.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
21 Wildwood Gardens A2
21 Wildwood Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,295
800 sqft
Wildwood Gardens - Property Id: 305813 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment in Port Washington. Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Vaulted Ceilings Spacious Rooms With Abundant Lights, Open Design Kitchen And Gas Stove.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
14 Wildwood Gdns D2
14 Wildwood Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
Studio
$1,970
500 sqft
Wildwood Gardens - Property Id: 288507 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Beautifully Renovated Bright Studio apartment with vaulted ceilings in Port Washington. Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Spacious Rooms With Abundant Lights, Open Design Kitchen And Gas Stove.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
14 Bar Beach Rd
14 Bar Beach Road, Port Washington, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Park Section Location!!! This Bright and Sunny Second level apartment features one bedroom, one full bath with full Eat-in-kitchen. Conveniently located near the train, shops, restaurants and parks. Includes Heat!! Not to be missed!!!
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
26 South Bayles Avenue
26 South Bayles Avenue, Port Washington, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
750 sqft
One bedroom one bath apt with large EIK with pvt balcony near train and town with off street parking More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/port-washington-ny?lid=12957874 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5458542)
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Manorhaven
18 Manhasset Avenue
18 Manhasset Ave, Manorhaven, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
No offer is considered accepted until lease has been signed by owner and tenant . All information but not limited to age of property or size of house or anything is guaranteed and should be independently verified.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
19 Wildwood Gardens D1
19 Wildwood Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
Studio
$1,970
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wildwood Gardens - Property Id: 312310 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Beautiful, bright and quiet large studio apartment in Port Washington.
Results within 5 miles of Baxter Estates
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
8 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,680
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,805
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
19 Units Available
Glen Cove
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,385
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
202 Units Available
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,270
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North Hills
30 Aldgate Drive
30 Aldgate Drive East, North Hills, NY
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
4538 sqft
Magnificent 'B' Model On Approx 1/2 Acre With Master Suite On Main Level. Modern Custom Spacious Eik W/Top Of The Line Appliances, New Baths, All New Moldings, And Hw Flrs. Spacious Lr/Dr. W/Fpl, O'size Family Rm W/Bar.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
100 Cuttermill Road
100 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny, 24 Hr Doorman Distinctive Century Building, Quiet Duplex Apt With Sparkling Brand New Wood Floors, Granite Kitchen, Marble Bathrooms, Lots Of Closets, Washer Dryer In Unit, Sky Light,1 Indoor Parking Spot Included with rent, 2 Terraces,
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
64 Old Pond Road
64 Old Pond Road, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
Lovingly maintained Strathmore Colonial with spectacular oversized backyard with huge stone patio for entertaining. Formal living room and dining room, updated kitchen/granite and bathrooms. Conveniently located to all.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sea Cliff
76 Summit Avenue
76 Summit Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
2 bedroom/ 1 bath apartment with winter water views overlooking the park. Large living room and eat in kitchen located in the quaint village of Sea Cliff. Freshly painted, new carpet in living room, new vinyl flooring in hall and kitchen. NO PETS.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Searingtown
59 Hillturn Lane
59 Hillturn Lane, Searingtown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
Colonial home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Estates
15 Tulip Dr
15 Tulip Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2800 sqft
CALL 516-714-2633 FOR GUIDED SLIDE SHOW. Ideally located on quiet block close to shopping, LIRR and worship. This is a classic 4 bedroom Dutch Colonial with lots of character and charm. Has finished basement, updated and renovated Kitchen and baths.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Baxter Estates area include LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, and Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NY
Hempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Washington North, NYPort Washington, NYSands Point, NYManorhaven, NYKings Point, NYSea Cliff, NY