Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Magnificent home in the heart of Atlantic Beach. Brand new renovation from top to bottom. State of the art kitchen with hardwood cabinetry, stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Very large home, 6 Bedrooms and 4 bathrooms plus tons of living space. Backyard features a pool deck and patio for enjoying and entertaining. You'll be hard pressed to find a home that can compare. Photos with furniture and pool were virtually staged. Pool construction will be completed by move in.