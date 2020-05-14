All apartments in Winchester
Find more places like The Palms.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winchester, NV
/
The Palms
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:07 AM

The Palms

713 E Sahara Ave · (702) 766-0225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winchester
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

713 E Sahara Ave, Winchester, NV 89104
Winchester

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Palms.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
courtyard
online portal
Welcome home to The Legendary Palms Apartments!

We are conveniently located in the heart of Las Vegas, Nevada with easy access to the Las Vegas Strip and historic Downtown. Just north of us is the new and exciting "Arts District"! We are within walking distance to all the shopping, amazing dining and the entertainment you love. The Palms Apartments is the perfect location to call home! Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans are filled with great amenities including ceiling fans, tons of extra storage, lots of natural light, and giant private patios in select floor plans. We also accept all breeds and weights of dogs!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $250-$750
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $200
limit: 43864
rent: $25 for two pets
restrictions: We take most dogs – call for breed restrictions
Dogs
fee: $200
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $200
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Palms have any available units?
The Palms doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winchester, NV.
What amenities does The Palms have?
Some of The Palms's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Palms currently offering any rent specials?
The Palms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Palms pet-friendly?
Yes, The Palms is pet friendly.
Does The Palms offer parking?
Yes, The Palms offers parking.
Does The Palms have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Palms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Palms have a pool?
No, The Palms does not have a pool.
Does The Palms have accessible units?
No, The Palms does not have accessible units.
Does The Palms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Palms has units with dishwashers.
Does The Palms have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Palms has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Palms?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camino 2556
2556 Van Patten Street
Winchester, NV 89109

Similar Pages

Winchester 1 BedroomsWinchester 2 Bedrooms
Winchester 3 BedroomsWinchester Apartments with Move-in Specials
Winchester Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NV
Whitney, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity