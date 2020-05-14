Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry courtyard online portal

Welcome home to The Legendary Palms Apartments!



We are conveniently located in the heart of Las Vegas, Nevada with easy access to the Las Vegas Strip and historic Downtown. Just north of us is the new and exciting "Arts District"! We are within walking distance to all the shopping, amazing dining and the entertainment you love. The Palms Apartments is the perfect location to call home! Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans are filled with great amenities including ceiling fans, tons of extra storage, lots of natural light, and giant private patios in select floor plans. We also accept all breeds and weights of dogs!