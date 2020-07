Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool hot tub tennis court valet service

BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM CONDO ON THE 30TH FLOOR WITH PANORAMIC VIEWS OF THE STRIP, MOUNTAINS, CITY LIGHTS AND GOLF COURSE!!! - Located in Turnberry Towers Includes a Guard Gated Community and Valet. Kitchen Includes a Breakfast Bar, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Master Bedroom Features a Walk In Closet and the Master Bathroom Includes a Jacuzzi Style Tub. Large Balcony Overlooking the City. Close to the Strip. Shopping and Schools. Too Much to List!



(RLNE5019274)