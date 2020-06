Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA Home in gated Community Across Community Pool features tile and gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout for you comfort, includes all appliances, easy to maintain landscaping, open floor concept with oversized bedrooms and closets.



Some upgrades are being added currently!



Text Haley at 7252615469 for more information!



(RLNE5738800)