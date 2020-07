Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet

Walking through this lovely condo you will find carpet flooring, neutral color painted walls, a kitchen with tiled flooring, laminate countertops, wood cabinets that boast plenty of space, and a nice dining area in between the kitchen and the exterior balcony. This home features 2 bedrms and 2 bath and includes both washer and dryer. Come apply today! There is an additional $5/Mo for Credit Bureau Reporting