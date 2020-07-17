Rent Calculator
4706 Cessna Avenue
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:30 AM
1 of 7
4706 Cessna Avenue
4706 Cessna Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4706 Cessna Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV 89115
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
FULLY REMODELED DOWNSTAIRS 1 BEDROOM/1 BATHROOM APARTMENT NEAR AIR FORCE BASE. FRESH PAINT, CARPET AND BASEBOARDS. CONVIENTLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING, SCHOOLS AND PARKS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4706 Cessna Avenue have any available units?
4706 Cessna Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sunrise Manor, NV
.
What amenities does 4706 Cessna Avenue have?
Some of 4706 Cessna Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4706 Cessna Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4706 Cessna Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4706 Cessna Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4706 Cessna Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sunrise Manor
.
Does 4706 Cessna Avenue offer parking?
No, 4706 Cessna Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4706 Cessna Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4706 Cessna Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4706 Cessna Avenue have a pool?
No, 4706 Cessna Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4706 Cessna Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4706 Cessna Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4706 Cessna Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4706 Cessna Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4706 Cessna Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4706 Cessna Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
