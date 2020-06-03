All apartments in Reno
8729 Sunset Breeze Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:53 AM

8729 Sunset Breeze Drive

8729 Sunset Breeze Drive · (775) 200-9588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8729 Sunset Breeze Drive, Reno, NV 89506
Stead

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1528 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
To view this property at your convenience, please go to www.rently.com and register in "safe-mode" for a self viewing on your schedule.
3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with large fenced yard. 2 Car garage with opener and storage shed.
All kitchen appliances except refrigerator, full-size washer and dryer hook-ups.
Strictly no pets, non-smokers only, no exceptions.
Lease term: Month-to-Month
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8729 Sunset Breeze Drive have any available units?
8729 Sunset Breeze Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
Is 8729 Sunset Breeze Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8729 Sunset Breeze Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8729 Sunset Breeze Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8729 Sunset Breeze Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 8729 Sunset Breeze Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8729 Sunset Breeze Drive does offer parking.
Does 8729 Sunset Breeze Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8729 Sunset Breeze Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8729 Sunset Breeze Drive have a pool?
No, 8729 Sunset Breeze Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8729 Sunset Breeze Drive have accessible units?
No, 8729 Sunset Breeze Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8729 Sunset Breeze Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8729 Sunset Breeze Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8729 Sunset Breeze Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8729 Sunset Breeze Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
