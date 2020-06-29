280 Island Avenue

Amenities

Have the pleasure of staying in this luxurious remodeled, executive home and experience the charm of living downtown. This home will captivate you and your guests with stunning views of the city and river. Sit on your balcony and watch the park concerts and performances. This condo is a showpiece for those who like to entertain guests. The home is located in the heart of downtown, near fine dining and shows. Listing Agent: Albert Lamb Email Address: Albert@welcomehm.com Broker: Welcome Home The condo is mostly furnished. A shorter term lease will be considered for a higher rent. 9 Months, $3,000.00 per month 6 Months, $3,200.00 per month Lease Terms: 12-month lease, no smoking, one small pet may be considered upon owner approval with an additional refundable security deposit of $1,000.00 per pet, application and application fee required for all adults. Tenants are responsible for their own internet, wifi, and cable, procuring rental insurance