Reno, NV
280 Island Avenue
Last updated July 6 2020 at 2:59 PM

280 Island Avenue

280 Island Avenue · (775) 200-1331
Location

280 Island Avenue, Reno, NV 89501
Downtown Reno

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit #903 · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1321 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Have the pleasure of staying in this luxurious remodeled, executive home and experience the charm of living downtown. This home will captivate you and your guests with stunning views of the city and river. Sit on your balcony and watch the park concerts and performances. This condo is a showpiece for those who like to entertain guests. The home is located in the heart of downtown, near fine dining and shows. Listing Agent: Albert Lamb Email Address: Albert@welcomehm.com Broker: Welcome Home The condo is mostly furnished. A shorter term lease will be considered for a higher rent. 9 Months, $3,000.00 per month 6 Months, $3,200.00 per month Lease Terms: 12-month lease, no smoking, one small pet may be considered upon owner approval with an additional refundable security deposit of $1,000.00 per pet, application and application fee required for all adults. Tenants are responsible for their own internet, wifi, and cable, procuring rental insurance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Island Avenue have any available units?
280 Island Avenue has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 280 Island Avenue have?
Some of 280 Island Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 Island Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
280 Island Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Island Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 280 Island Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 280 Island Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 280 Island Avenue offers parking.
Does 280 Island Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 280 Island Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Island Avenue have a pool?
No, 280 Island Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 280 Island Avenue have accessible units?
No, 280 Island Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Island Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 280 Island Avenue has units with dishwashers.
