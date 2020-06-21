Amenities

2141 Soldier Pass Ct. Reno, NV 89523 - $1,850/mo



KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1998

Sq Footage: 1722 sqft.

Bedrooms: 3 Beds

Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths

Parking: 2 Garage

Lease Duration: 12 Months

Deposit: $1,850

Pets Policy: Dogs OK

Laundry: None

Lot Size: 3049 Square Feet

Property Type: Single Family House



DESCRIPTION

Spacious 3 bedroom , 2.5 bathroom home located in Northwest Reno. Property DOES NOT include refrigerator. Fenced backyard, front yard is maintained by HOA. Call to schedule a showing!



RENTAL FEATURES



Dining room

Master bath

Family room

Pantry

Range / Oven

Dishwasher

Microwave

Garbage disposal

Balcony, Deck, or Patio

Yard

Fenced yard

Lawn

Porch

Heat: forced air

Central A/C

Ceiling fans



COMMUNITY FEATURES



Garage - Attached



LEASE TERMS

Available NOW!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog 25 lbs or under on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Property does not include refrigerator. Call to schedule a showing!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3184770)