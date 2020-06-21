All apartments in Reno
2141 Soldier Pass Ct.

2141 Soldier Pass Court · (775) 322-1093
Location

2141 Soldier Pass Court, Reno, NV 89523

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2141 Soldier Pass Ct. · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1722 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2141 Soldier Pass Ct. Reno, NV 89523 - $1,850/mo

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1998
Sq Footage: 1722 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 12 Months
Deposit: $1,850
Pets Policy: Dogs OK
Laundry: None
Lot Size: 3049 Square Feet
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION
Spacious 3 bedroom , 2.5 bathroom home located in Northwest Reno. Property DOES NOT include refrigerator. Fenced backyard, front yard is maintained by HOA. Call to schedule a showing!

RENTAL FEATURES

Dining room
Master bath
Family room
Pantry
Range / Oven
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Yard
Fenced yard
Lawn
Porch
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Ceiling fans

COMMUNITY FEATURES

Garage - Attached

LEASE TERMS
Available NOW!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog 25 lbs or under on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Property does not include refrigerator. Call to schedule a showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3184770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

