Damonte Ranch Home - Nice home located in Damonte Ranch on large corner lot near schools, shopping, restaurants, and freeways. Home has a bonus seating area upstairs which can be used for TV room or office. Backyard is large with a patio cover. Washer and dryer are included but not warranted. Owner pays for HOA, sewer, and trash. Tenant responsible for power, water, and landscape upkeep. Pets on approval with a $500 deposit.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3418090)