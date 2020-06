Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

3 Bedroom Condo in the Park Terrace Townhomes! - 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Condo in the Park Terrace Townhomes is move in ready. 2 Bedrooms are located on the top floor and the fully finished basement has 1 bedroom. Located close to schools and downtown. Gated Community.

Please contact Kaylie Sharkey at 775-842-0070 or Sara Sharkey at 775846-9291



Rent: $1395.00

Deposit $1395.00



Tenant pays Gas/Electric.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4904195)