8255 S Las Vegas Blvd, Unit# 1416

Amenities
HOME FEATURES & FINISHES
One Las Vegas provides a range of choices impossible to find elsewhere. Suit your lifestyle seamlessly with this two bedroom plus den residences private terrace and upgraded interior. Fully furnished Highrise condo with an amazing view of the Las Vegas Valley.
10' ceilings
Hardwood flooring
Granite countertops
Stainless steel appliances
Kitchens with large islands
Recessed lighting
Large balconies and/or terraces averaging more than 200 square feet
Expansive windows to maximize daylight
Ceramic tile* in bathrooms
Separate water closet within the master bathroom
Deep soaking tub
Cable and internet included
Laundry area in home
Water softener in homes
Oversized walk-in closets
SOUTH STRIP LIVING
From your ultra-convenient location on the South Strip near McCarran International Airport and I-15, you're also perfectly situated among some of the best dining and shopping in town. Explore the many restaurants and shops of Town Square and Premium Outlets South, grab a coffee at Starbucks and groceries at your neighborhood Smith's Store, or settle in for a classic Italian dinner at the historical Bootlegger Bistro, a local culinary legend just across the street.
AMENITIES & SERVICES
Full-service Concierge
Lifestyle/Activity Director
Walking Paths
Wi-Fi in common areas
Bike Storage
Daily coffee bar
Climate controlled full-size storage units
Valet dry cleaning
Onsite HOA management
Covered parking garage
Controlled access building