8255 S Las Vegas Blvd, Unit# 1416
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

8255 S Las Vegas Blvd, Unit# 1416

8255 South Las Vegas Boulevard · (702) 375-8573
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8255 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Enterprise, NV 89123

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
tennis court
valet service
HOME FEATURES & FINISHES

One Las Vegas provides a range of choices impossible to find elsewhere. Suit your lifestyle seamlessly with this two bedroom plus den residences private terrace and upgraded interior. Fully furnished Highrise condo with an amazing view of the Las Vegas Valley.

10' ceilings
Hardwood flooring
Granite countertops
Stainless steel appliances
Kitchens with large islands
Recessed lighting
Large balconies and/or terraces averaging more than 200 square feet
Expansive windows to maximize daylight
Ceramic tile* in bathrooms
Separate water closet within the master bathroom
Deep soaking tub
Cable and internet included
Laundry area in home
Water softener in homes
Oversized walk-in closets
SOUTH STRIP LIVING

From your ultra-convenient location on the South Strip near McCarran International Airport and I-15, you're also perfectly situated among some of the best dining and shopping in town. Explore the many restaurants and shops of Town Square and Premium Outlets South, grab a coffee at Starbucks and groceries at your neighborhood Smith's Store, or settle in for a classic Italian dinner at the historical Bootlegger Bistro, a local culinary legend just across the street.

AMENITIES & SERVICES

Full-service Concierge
Lifestyle/Activity Director
Walking Paths
Wi-Fi in common areas
Bike Storage
Daily coffee bar
Climate controlled full-size storage units
Valet dry cleaning
Onsite HOA management
Covered parking garage
Controlled access building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8255 S Las Vegas Blvd, Unit# 1416 have any available units?
8255 S Las Vegas Blvd, Unit# 1416 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Enterprise, NV.
What amenities does 8255 S Las Vegas Blvd, Unit# 1416 have?
Some of 8255 S Las Vegas Blvd, Unit# 1416's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8255 S Las Vegas Blvd, Unit# 1416 currently offering any rent specials?
8255 S Las Vegas Blvd, Unit# 1416 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8255 S Las Vegas Blvd, Unit# 1416 pet-friendly?
No, 8255 S Las Vegas Blvd, Unit# 1416 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Enterprise.
Does 8255 S Las Vegas Blvd, Unit# 1416 offer parking?
Yes, 8255 S Las Vegas Blvd, Unit# 1416 offers parking.
Does 8255 S Las Vegas Blvd, Unit# 1416 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8255 S Las Vegas Blvd, Unit# 1416 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8255 S Las Vegas Blvd, Unit# 1416 have a pool?
Yes, 8255 S Las Vegas Blvd, Unit# 1416 has a pool.
Does 8255 S Las Vegas Blvd, Unit# 1416 have accessible units?
No, 8255 S Las Vegas Blvd, Unit# 1416 does not have accessible units.
Does 8255 S Las Vegas Blvd, Unit# 1416 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8255 S Las Vegas Blvd, Unit# 1416 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8255 S Las Vegas Blvd, Unit# 1416 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8255 S Las Vegas Blvd, Unit# 1416 has units with air conditioning.
