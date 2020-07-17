8255 S Las Vegas Blvd, Unit# 1416

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar concierge elevator gym parking pool bike storage garage internet access tennis court valet service

HOME FEATURES & FINISHES



One Las Vegas provides a range of choices impossible to find elsewhere. Suit your lifestyle seamlessly with this two bedroom plus den residences private terrace and upgraded interior. Fully furnished Highrise condo with an amazing view of the Las Vegas Valley.



10' ceilings

Hardwood flooring

Granite countertops

Stainless steel appliances

Kitchens with large islands

Recessed lighting

Large balconies and/or terraces averaging more than 200 square feet

Expansive windows to maximize daylight

Ceramic tile* in bathrooms

Separate water closet within the master bathroom

Deep soaking tub

Cable and internet included

Laundry area in home

Water softener in homes

Oversized walk-in closets

SOUTH STRIP LIVING



From your ultra-convenient location on the South Strip near McCarran International Airport and I-15, you're also perfectly situated among some of the best dining and shopping in town. Explore the many restaurants and shops of Town Square and Premium Outlets South, grab a coffee at Starbucks and groceries at your neighborhood Smith's Store, or settle in for a classic Italian dinner at the historical Bootlegger Bistro, a local culinary legend just across the street.



AMENITIES & SERVICES



Full-service Concierge

Lifestyle/Activity Director

Walking Paths

Wi-Fi in common areas

Bike Storage

Daily coffee bar

Climate controlled full-size storage units

Valet dry cleaning

Onsite HOA management

Covered parking garage

Controlled access building