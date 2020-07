Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool hot tub

AMERICANA Property Mgmt - 3beds/2baths in SW Gated Community - Gated SW Community - Sunset Cliffs. 3beds - 2baths. Kitchen w/ track lighting. Living room w/ fireplace & balcony. laundry closet w/ washer & dryer. Master bed w/ vaulted ceiling, fan & walk-in closet. Double sinks in both bathrooms.

Community pool/spa, exercise room & clubhouse. Close to schools, shopping centers & parks.



Apps can be downloaded from www.americanalv.com Send Applications to 4033 W Charleston Blvd. 89102 with paystubs and $60 app fee per adult in certified funds. All adults must apply and sign lease. Any questions call or email Ferran 725-244-4717 ferran@americanalv.com



(RLNE5886237)