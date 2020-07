Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Be the first to live in this brand new house built in 2020. Rare one-story home with four bedrooms and a great room on a large lot. Island kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, & walk-in pantry. Breakfast bar plus separate dining room. Great room with vaulted ceiling and sliding glass doors leading out to a covered patio. Master suite with walk-in closet. Master bath with separate tub & shower.