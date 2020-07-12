Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:32 PM

190 Apartments for rent in Boulder City, NV with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Boulder City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1303 Darlene Way
1303 Darlene Way, Boulder City, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
897 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1303 Darlene Way in Boulder City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1420 BRONCO Road
1420 Bronco Road, Boulder City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1872 sqft
SPACIOUS SINGLE LEVEL HOME WITH DESERT VIEWS! GARAGE HAS BEEN CONVERTED, WITH A HALF BATH. OPEN KITCHEN WITH EAT IN AREA, AND MARBLE COUNTERS, TILE AND LAMINATE IN MAIN AREAS, COVERED PATIO, LOW MAINTENANCE YARD

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
664 H Avenue
664 H Avenue H, Boulder City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
820 sqft
Lovely cottage style home. Tile accents in kitchen. Hardwood floors. Appliances included. Fenced yard with storage shed. Partial basement for access to heating and plumbing.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1307 ESTHER DR.
1307 Esther Drive, Boulder City, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1509 sqft
Wonderful updated home close to schools. Large yard. Vaulted ceilings. Tile floors. Covered rear patio. Gated RV parking. 2 car garage.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1544 Mancha Drive
1544 Mancha Drive, Boulder City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3098 sqft
Golf front property with unique golf course entrance. Large kitchen with granite countertop. Every bedroom has its own bathroom access plus extra bath for pool users.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
596 Lake Michigan
596 Lake Michigan Lane, Boulder City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1184 sqft
Lake Mountain Estates is the only age restricted, retirement community in Boulder City! Features of this move-in ready one story manufactured home include and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings.

1 of 2

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1410 HIGHLAND Drive
1410 Highland Drive, Boulder City, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
4005 sqft
This home will accommodate a large family with dogs. Hugh kitchen and great room all flow together. Fenced rear yard visible from kitchen. Property is currently listed for sale, 50 pictures in MLS2168627

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
878 Jeri Lane
878 Jeri Lane, Boulder City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1365 sqft
MOVE IN READY*** 1 STORY *** 3 BD/2 BA*** APPROX 1365 SQ. FT. 2 CAR GARAGE*** PAINTED THRU OUT*** NEW FLOORING*** NEW BLINDS THRU OUT*** RV PARKING*** COVERED PATIO*** LANDSCAPING INCLUDED IN RENT.***
Results within 5 miles of Boulder City
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Highland Hills
Horizon Seniors
990 Equestrian Drive, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,052
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
720 sqft
Independent Senior Living For the Lifestyle You Desire!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
Highland Hills
Madison at Black Mountain
640 E Horizon Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$973
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a clubhouse, fitness center and pool/lounge area in their free time. The Las Vegas Strip and I-515 are both short drives away. Apartments are renovated and have wood cabinetry.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Mission Hills
1073 COUNTRY COACH Drive
1073 Country Coach Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1689 sqft
BEAUTIFUL home in gated community! LARGE open floor plan with great eat-in kitchen! Views of the mountains! Community has pool, basketball courts, walking trials, park plus much much more

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Highland Hills
611 Mosswood Drive
611 Mosswood Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1615 sqft
HENDERSON LOCATION! BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY HOME READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!! - GORGEOUS SINGLE STORY, 3 BDRM 2 BATH HOME LOCATED IN THE HEART OF HENDERSON WITH RV PARKING, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM CABINETS, BLACK QUARTZ COUNTER-TOPS, AND

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
River Mountain
603 Fox Chase Street
603 Fox Chase Street, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1547 sqft
Beautiful single story home in Henderson. 3 BR 2 BA with 2 car garage. Open floor plan. Large breakfast nook with natural lighting. Ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Hills
827 Arrowhead Trail
827 Arrowhead Trail, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2151 sqft
2 MASTERS ONE UP AND ONE DOWN GARGE WAS CONVERTED TO A 2ND MASTER WITH BATH AND HUGE W/I CLOSET SEPARATE A/C UNIT. BACKYARD WITH ARTIFICCAL GRASS HUGE COVERED PATIO VERY PRIVATE 2 LARGE TUFF SHEDS ON SIDE FOR STORAGE.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Hills
942 Saddle Horn Drive
942 Saddle Horn Drive, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2722 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bath located in Henderson - close to Foothill high school. Home is freshly painted and clean. AC units were replaced in 2016 to keep you nice and cool. There is NO HOA .

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Hills
844 Grape Vine
844 Grapevine Avenue, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1340 sqft
1 STORY, 3 BED, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME SITUATED IN A CUL DE SAC STREET. FEATURES LIVING WITH SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. BEDROOMS FEATURE CEILING FANS.

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
River Mountain
1185 Kiamichi Court
1185 Kiamichi Ct, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1832 sqft
VIRTUAL/FACETIME AND PRIVATE TOURS available by appointment utilizing COVID-19 protocols. Brand New Union Trails Townhome. 2 Story, 3 bedroom, sparkly new kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, and much more.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Paradise Hills
167 DESERT POND Avenue
167 Desert Pond Avenue, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1577 sqft
Charming home in gated community which features a community pool. Fantastic entry with large living space that opens up to kitchen. Fantastic kitchen with solid counter tops, large pantry and lovely dining/nook area.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
River Mountain
730 GOSHAWK Street
730 Goshawk St, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1431 sqft
GREAT 3 BD/2BA HOME - FRESHLY PAINTED. ALL WOOD BLINDS DOWNSTAIRS AND NEW MINI BLINDS UPSTAIRS. HUGE BACKYARD WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. GREAT LOCATION!!

1 of 56

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Highland Hills
709 Silver Pearl Street
709 Silver Pearl Street, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2466 sqft
SE!!! Single Story 2466 Sq Ft Near US 95 and Wagonwheel!! 3 bedrooms + Den!!! Tankless Water Heater!!! Covered Patio and Green Grass in Back Yard.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Paradise Hills
847 Rusty Anchor Way
847 Rusty Anchor Way, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1668 sqft
3 BEDROOM ONE STORY PALM CANYON HOME IN HENDERSON! - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM SINGLE STORY HOME IN PALM CANYON* 3RD BEDROOM CAN BE USED AS OFFICE OR DEN* VAULTED CEILINGS* BREAKFAST BAR KITCHEN* 2 WAY FIREPLACE* SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB IN MASTER BATH*

1 of 18

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
River Mountain
767 Peregrine Falcon
767 Peregrine Falcon Street, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1370 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom. Spacious living area. Tile and Carpet throughout. Large Master bedroom. Community with community pool.
Results within 10 miles of Boulder City
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
10 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Spur
985 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,256
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1390 sqft
Close to Las Vegas yet nestled within a quiet community. Featuring oversized closets, quartz counters, waterfall showerheads, and in-home laundry rooms. Amenities include a dog park and pet washing areas, a pool, and a gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
44 Units Available
The Aviary
1070 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,110
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
964 sqft
It takes something special to stand out in a crowd, and The Aviary, a new apartment community in Henderson’s Union Village soars. Wait until you see its inspired social spaces.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Boulder City, NV

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Boulder City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

