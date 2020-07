Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage range w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher garbage disposal refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool internet access parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 volleyball court

Located in South West Albuquerque, Crescent Ridge is your next step to peaceful apartment living. We offer a fully equipped clubhouse with fitness center, and a resort style pool. If swimming isn't your thing try shooting some hoops one of 3 basket ball courts. Need more space? Crescent Ridge offers a range of floor plans from our cozy 1 bedroom to our expansive 4 bedroom apartment home. Each comes with all major kitchen appliances and offers Washer and Dryer hookups. The community is in close proximity to shopping and freeway access. Call to schedule a tour today!