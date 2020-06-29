San Miguel Del Bosque.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport coffee bar dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving playground

Welcome to San Miguel, the epitome of extravagant apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Located in in the vibrant heart of the city, San Miguel embodies the urban-style luxury you've been looking for at an reasonable cost. Our pet-friendly apartment homes feature a variety of one, two, and three bedroom apartments, and we pride ourselves on our unparalleled amenities. In your individual apartment home, our residents enjoy fully equipped kitchens, built-in bookshelves with a window seat, and grand-oval soaking tubs. Outside of your apartment home is just as impressive, with a community that invites you to relax in one of our two outdoor swimming pools, sweat out the stress in our state-of-the-art fitness center, or utilize our exclusive Internet caf with free Wi-Fi. It's all waiting for you at San Miguel. Call and book an appointment with one of our leasing agents today!