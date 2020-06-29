San Miguel Del Bosque.

Amenities
Welcome to San Miguel, the epitome of extravagant apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Located in in the vibrant heart of the city, San Miguel embodies the urban-style luxury you've been looking for at an reasonable cost. Our pet-friendly apartment homes feature a variety of one, two, and three bedroom apartments, and we pride ourselves on our unparalleled amenities. In your individual apartment home, our residents enjoy fully equipped kitchens, built-in bookshelves with a window seat, and grand-oval soaking tubs. Outside of your apartment home is just as impressive, with a community that invites you to relax in one of our two outdoor swimming pools, sweat out the stress in our state-of-the-art fitness center, or utilize our exclusive Internet caf with free Wi-Fi. It's all waiting for you at San Miguel. Call and book an appointment with one of our leasing agents today!