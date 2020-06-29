All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:43 PM

San Miguel Del Bosque

9180 Coors Blvd NW · (505) 510-2984
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9180 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120
Taylor Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1405 · Avail. now

$856

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 802 sqft

Unit 3918 · Avail. Sep 10

$896

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 3304 · Avail. Sep 22

$916

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit 1004 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,097

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Unit 1404 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,112

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from San Miguel Del Bosque.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
Welcome to San Miguel, the epitome of extravagant apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Located in in the vibrant heart of the city, San Miguel embodies the urban-style luxury you've been looking for at an reasonable cost. Our pet-friendly apartment homes feature a variety of one, two, and three bedroom apartments, and we pride ourselves on our unparalleled amenities. In your individual apartment home, our residents enjoy fully equipped kitchens, built-in bookshelves with a window seat, and grand-oval soaking tubs. Outside of your apartment home is just as impressive, with a community that invites you to relax in one of our two outdoor swimming pools, sweat out the stress in our state-of-the-art fitness center, or utilize our exclusive Internet caf with free Wi-Fi. It's all waiting for you at San Miguel. Call and book an appointment with one of our leasing agents today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: (1) 50lbs (2) 40lbs and under
Parking Details: Covered parking available at $30 per space.
Storage Details: Extra storage available $20/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does San Miguel Del Bosque have any available units?
San Miguel Del Bosque has 27 units available starting at $856 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does San Miguel Del Bosque have?
Some of San Miguel Del Bosque's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is San Miguel Del Bosque currently offering any rent specials?
San Miguel Del Bosque is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is San Miguel Del Bosque pet-friendly?
Yes, San Miguel Del Bosque is pet friendly.
Does San Miguel Del Bosque offer parking?
Yes, San Miguel Del Bosque offers parking.
Does San Miguel Del Bosque have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, San Miguel Del Bosque offers units with in unit laundry.
Does San Miguel Del Bosque have a pool?
Yes, San Miguel Del Bosque has a pool.
Does San Miguel Del Bosque have accessible units?
Yes, San Miguel Del Bosque has accessible units.
Does San Miguel Del Bosque have units with dishwashers?
Yes, San Miguel Del Bosque has units with dishwashers.

