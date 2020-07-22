/
jerry cline park
101 Apartments for rent in Jerry Cline Park, Albuquerque, NM
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
The Q at Uptown
7801 Marble Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1332 sqft
With its shopping, entertainment, and unique food and drink scene, Uptown is Albuquerque’s hotspot for sophisticated urban living, and the perfect place to meet up with family and friends.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
7605 Mountain Road NE
7605 Mountain Road Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2400 sqft
4 Bedroom Home Near Lomas Blvd NE & Pennsylvania Street NE! - Text RENT ME 997 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying! Refrigerated Air! 2 Car Garage! Ceiling Fans! Fireplace! All Appliance Included! Breakfast
Results within 1 mile of Jerry Cline Park
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
27 Units Available
Olympus Encantada
7400 San Pedro Dr. NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,274
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,582
1500 sqft
Olympus Encantada is located in Northeast Albuquerque and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Each of these pet-friendly apartments features stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, ranges and extra storage for your convenience.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
8 Units Available
The Landmark
6303 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$895
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1392 sqft
North of I-40 in Uptown Albuquerque. Plenty of restaurants nearby. Heated swimming pool, fitness center and library are open to residents. Walk-in closets and reserved parking are included with each unit.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Uptown Square
7000 Phoenix Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,044
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1073 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:09 PM
1 Unit Available
Fair Plaza Apartments
5901 Alice Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$650
527 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Casa Del Rey Norte
124 Cardenas Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$605
546 sqft
White Oak Apartments Leasing Office is located just off of the historic Route 66 (Central Ave) and Cardenas Dr NE. Take a look at one of our many properties conveniently located close to University of New Mexico and Downtown Albuquerque.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
5504 Granite NE
5504 Granite Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
700 sqft
**Application Received** Two Bedroom Home with Fireplace - **Back Up Applications Can Be Submitted** Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria’: https://tysonproperties.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
808 Cardenas Dr NE
808 Cardenas Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1135 sqft
808 Cardenas Dr NE Available 08/15/20 808 Cardenas Dr NE - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW*** Please call 5058318700 to schedule a showing.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
337 Cagua Dr NE
337 Cagua Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1092 sqft
Spacious three bedroom one bathroom home in awesome central location. Flexible floor plan with two living spaces. Hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious country kitchen with awesome retro solid wood cabinets and plenty of countertop work space.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
501 Vermont Street Northeast C
501 Vermont Street Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$675
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 501 Vermont Street Northeast C in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Jerry Cline Park
Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
12 Units Available
Netherwood Village
1501 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$715
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
With furnished apartments available, your new home includes on-site laundry, a refreshing pool, study lounge, clubhouse, and space to barbecue with friends. Perfect location just steps from UNM golf course and jogging trail.
Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
4 Units Available
El Pueblo II Apartments
6021 Anderson Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$610
695 sqft

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
Mirabella Heights
701 Stephen Moody St SE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$908
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
971 sqft
Near I-40, Kirtland Air Force Base and area dining. Apartments feature a private balcony or patio, beautiful views of the city or mountains, and lots of storage. On-site spa, single car garages and fitness center.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
9 Units Available
Villa Serena Apts
12700 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$658
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$738
767 sqft
Villa Serena offers a spectacular foothills location with stunning mountain and city views. Featuring a collection of well designed 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Spectacular mountain and city views from your oversized patio.
Last updated July 22 at 06:13 PM
16 Units Available
La Entrada
8000 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$732
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1300 sqft
Experience convenience with washer/dryer hookup and oven in every unit. Enjoy time socializing around apartment community amenities, such as the fire pit, coffee bar and playground. Located near Stardust Skies Park with proximity to Interstate 40.
Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
10 Units Available
Indigo Park
7600 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$772
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from downtown and the University of New Mexico. This modern community offers two pools, a full fitness center, and a park-like setting. Interiors feature updated appliances and open floor plans.
Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
14 Units Available
Enclave
9500 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,240
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1307 sqft
Residential community close to Osuna Elementary and Sandia High School. Fireplaces, walk-in closets, private balconies/patios, eat-in kitchens, hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. Fitness room with free weights.
Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
16 Units Available
Spain Gardens
8401 Spain Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$773
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$842
938 sqft
Lush setting on over 37 well-maintained acres. Units with all-electric kitchens, pantries, swamp cooler A/C, and vinyl flooring. Basketball and tennis courts, billiards, and a resort-style pool.
Last updated July 22 at 06:09 PM
8 Units Available
Candlelight Square
7501 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$671
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Montgomery Plaza and the University of New Mexico. One- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and large private balconies or patios. On-site business center, swimming pool, fitness center, laundry and dog park.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
7 Units Available
The Pearl at Spring Creek
5600 Gibson Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$670
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
883 sqft
Beautiful community with a newly renovated clubhouse, business center, fitness center, swimming pool and spa. Pet-friendly with a dog park on premises. Recently updated apartments with hardwood floors and fireplaces.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Arrowhead Pointe
12021 Skyline Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$679
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arrowhead Pointe is a comfortable apartment community that offers views of the Sandia Mountains. Units feature fireplaces, ovens, ranges, refrigerators and carpet. The community offers on-site laundry and pool.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
El Pueblo I Apartments
6020 Kathryn Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$610
695 sqft

Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
3 Units Available
Whispering Sands
220 Western Skies Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$806
950 sqft
Whispering Sands Apartments offers a quiet community with plenty of amenities. Apartments here offer luxurious features including refrigerators, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. The community is pet friendly and features a pool and basketball court.