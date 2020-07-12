/
high desert
112 Apartments for rent in High Desert, Albuquerque, NM
Altezza High Desert
6000 Cortaderia St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,235
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1250 sqft
Spacious units with high ceilings, full size washers, gas fireplaces and oval tubs in modern bathrooms. Residents get access to swimming pool, business center and courtyard. Close to I-40.
Allegro At Tanoan
6601 Tennyson St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,143
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet residential community with stunning views of the Sandia Mountains. Units with 9-foot ceilings, attached garages, crown molding, dishwashers, gas fireplaces, and full-sized washers and dryers.
Dorado Heights Apts
11800 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$705
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$740
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
750 sqft
Welcome to Dorado Heights Apartments in Albuquerque Offering the ideal balance of location, amenities, and style, Dorado Heights Apartments in Albuquerque offer residents many luxuries and ways to enjoy living in a friendly and welcoming community.
5029 Calle De Carino NE
5029 Calle De Carino, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Fantastic views from this exquisite executive fully furnished rental! Spacious townhouse with lots of natural light and a super smart floor plan. Maple wood floors throughout.
11504 Arroyo De Vista NE
11504 Arroyo De Vista Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1718 sqft
Beautiful NE Heights Fully Furnished Short Term Rental Available May1, 2020 to October 1, 2020 in Bear Canyon Arroyo! - Take a virtual tour! Copy and paste the link: https://my.matterport.
Arterra Apartments
8300 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,190
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1310 sqft
Pet-friendly units with mahogany flooring, granite countertops, full-size in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Located a short distance away from Sandia Peak Tramway and 423 highway. Online portal for easy disbursal of payments.
La Entrada
8000 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$707
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1300 sqft
Experience convenience with washer/dryer hookup and oven in every unit. Enjoy time socializing around apartment community amenities, such as the fire pit, coffee bar and playground. Located near Stardust Skies Park with proximity to Interstate 40.
Monterra
4217 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$711
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$838
1000 sqft
Close to Montgomery Plaza. Landscaped apartment community with stunning mountain views and three on-site swimming pools. Apartments feature double stainless steel sinks, generous closet space and large private patios. Rent includes gas and trash disposal.
Spain Gardens
8401 Spain Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$662
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$730
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$842
938 sqft
Lush setting on over 37 well-maintained acres. Units with all-electric kitchens, pantries, swamp cooler A/C, and vinyl flooring. Basketball and tennis courts, billiards, and a resort-style pool.
Ottavo
6350 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,384
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1260 sqft
Luxury apartment community near two local bus lines and Academy Hills Park. Units have open floor plans with a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and granite counters. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym.
Arrowhead Pointe
12021 Skyline Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$590
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arrowhead Pointe is a comfortable apartment community that offers views of the Sandia Mountains. Units feature fireplaces, ovens, ranges, refrigerators and carpet. The community offers on-site laundry and pool.
Villa Serena Apts
12700 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$720
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$817
767 sqft
Villa Serena offers a spectacular foothills location with stunning mountain and city views. Featuring a collection of well designed 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Spectacular mountain and city views from your oversized patio.
Candlelight Square
7501 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$671
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$756
890 sqft
Convenient to Montgomery Plaza and the University of New Mexico. One- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and large private balconies or patios. On-site business center, swimming pool, fitness center, laundry and dog park.
La Paloma
6001 Moon St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1248 sqft
Just minutes from Walmart, Whole Foods and the Academy recreation area. Community features include a modern fitness room, volleyball court and walking/biking trails. In-unit washers/dryers.
Indigo Park
7600 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$772
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from downtown and the University of New Mexico. This modern community offers two pools, a full fitness center, and a park-like setting. Interiors feature updated appliances and open floor plans.
Sierra Meadows
4236 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$927
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 25 and area restaurants and parks. Larger suites with walk-in closets, patios or a balcony, and modern appliances. On-site dog park, clubhouse, grill area, and pool.
Retreat at Candelaria
3011 Jane Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$775
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
891 sqft
Close to shopping and dining, with an easy commute to Downtown. Air conditioned apartments with ceiling fans, fireplaces, balconies, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Electronic payments accepted.
Hunter's Ridge Apartment Homes
13150 Wenonah Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$769
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
932 sqft
Close to Singing Arrow Park, two local bus lines and a movie theater. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature a fireplace, washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, hardwood and carpeted floors, and air conditioning. Community pool, playground and gym.
Eagle Point
4401 Morris St NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$715
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$772
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
860 sqft
Rental homes feature modern kitchens with dishwashers, expansive closets, and private balconies. Pet-friendly, with a pool, gym, basketball court, and bike storage. West of Highway 556 and the Sandia Mountains Wilderness Area.
Enclave
9500 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,170
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1307 sqft
Residential community close to Osuna Elementary and Sandia High School. Fireplaces, walk-in closets, private balconies/patios, eat-in kitchens, hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. Fitness room with free weights.
Income Restricted - Sandia Vista
901 Tramway Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$608
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$693
980 sqft
Welcome to Sandia Vista Apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Sedona Ridge
3400 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$658
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$782
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities, a convenient location and top-notch apartment rentals, Sedona Ridge Apartments is an ideal apartment community in Albuquerque, NM that you’ll be proud to call home.
1533 Georgene Dr
1533 Georgene Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1471 sqft
**Application Received** Lovely Three Bedroom Home in NE Albuquerque - **Back up Applications Can Be Submitted** Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria’: https://tysonproperties.
Siegel Suites - Albuquerque
75 Hotel Circle Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$841
200 sqft
1 Bedroom
$993
300 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished Studio Apartments. All Utilities Included!! Walking Distance To Everything You Need! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $194.