Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:10 AM

Casa Tierra Apartments & Townhomes

4949 San Pedro Dr NE · (833) 877-8739
Location

4949 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109
Del Norte

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Casa Tierra Apartments & Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
sauna
cats allowed
carport
Casa Tierra, tucked away in Albuquerque's Northeast Heights, offers unique one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, as well as two-story townhomes. Casa Tierra's Spanish Mediterranean style architecture, along with modern interiors is the perfect choice for your new apartment home. Our newly remodeled pool and manicured grounds are stunning. Our amenities include a fitness center, sauna, indoor hot tub, clubhouse and business center. Come experience serene living that is conveniently located in the Heart of Albuquerque's Northeast Heights.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$300
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Background check required. Renter's insurance required, pest control $2/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $40/month
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot, assigned covered parking.
Storage Details: storage unit $30/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Casa Tierra Apartments & Townhomes have any available units?
Casa Tierra Apartments & Townhomes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does Casa Tierra Apartments & Townhomes have?
Some of Casa Tierra Apartments & Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Casa Tierra Apartments & Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Casa Tierra Apartments & Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Casa Tierra Apartments & Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Casa Tierra Apartments & Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Casa Tierra Apartments & Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Casa Tierra Apartments & Townhomes offers parking.
Does Casa Tierra Apartments & Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Casa Tierra Apartments & Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Casa Tierra Apartments & Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Casa Tierra Apartments & Townhomes has a pool.
Does Casa Tierra Apartments & Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Casa Tierra Apartments & Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Casa Tierra Apartments & Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Casa Tierra Apartments & Townhomes has units with dishwashers.

