7725 Pinewood Dr. NW

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

**Application Received** Wonderful Home in Northwest Albuquerque - **Back Up Applications can be Submitted**



Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria’:

https://tysonproperties.com/tenants/how-to-apply/



This home is located in the Laurelwoods neighborhood area off Unser and Ladera in Northwest Albuquerque with quick access to the Coronado freeway. As you enter into the home there is a tiled entryway there to greet you. From the tiled entryway you enter into a hard floored living room which features a fireplace. Through the hallway there is a kitchen and dining area. The kitchen of this home features all major appliances including a dishwasher, a refrigerator, a built in microwave, and an oven. A guest bathroom completes the lower level. The upper level of the home offers two guest bedrooms, a guest bathroom, and a master bedroom with a master bathroom. The master bedroom also has a tiled office area. The master bathroom features a dual sink vanity, a separate garden tub and standing shower, and a walk in closet. The exterior of the home includes a landscaped backyard with fencing and a covered patio. There is a two car garage in this home.



For a virtual tour please follow this link! : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1xause5NQ52



2 Stories: upstairs master Directions: From I-40 and Unser, North to Ladera, East to Laurelwood, South to Ranchwood, Right, then another Right on Westood to Pinewood. West to home .



*None of our homes are advertised through us on Craigslist or Facebook. If you see this property on Craigslist or Facebook please be aware it is a scam*



Please do not leave the keys outside of the lockbox.



* No Smoking Permitted in or on the Premises*



Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria’:

https://tysonproperties.com/tenants/how-to-apply/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5891163)