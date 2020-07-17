All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

7725 Pinewood Dr. NW

7725 Pinewood Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7725 Pinewood Drive Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87120
Laurelwoods

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**Application Received** Wonderful Home in Northwest Albuquerque - **Back Up Applications can be Submitted**

Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria’:
https://tysonproperties.com/tenants/how-to-apply/

This home is located in the Laurelwoods neighborhood area off Unser and Ladera in Northwest Albuquerque with quick access to the Coronado freeway. As you enter into the home there is a tiled entryway there to greet you. From the tiled entryway you enter into a hard floored living room which features a fireplace. Through the hallway there is a kitchen and dining area. The kitchen of this home features all major appliances including a dishwasher, a refrigerator, a built in microwave, and an oven. A guest bathroom completes the lower level. The upper level of the home offers two guest bedrooms, a guest bathroom, and a master bedroom with a master bathroom. The master bedroom also has a tiled office area. The master bathroom features a dual sink vanity, a separate garden tub and standing shower, and a walk in closet. The exterior of the home includes a landscaped backyard with fencing and a covered patio. There is a two car garage in this home.

For a virtual tour please follow this link! : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1xause5NQ52

2 Stories: upstairs master Directions: From I-40 and Unser, North to Ladera, East to Laurelwood, South to Ranchwood, Right, then another Right on Westood to Pinewood. West to home .

*None of our homes are advertised through us on Craigslist or Facebook. If you see this property on Craigslist or Facebook please be aware it is a scam*

Please do not leave the keys outside of the lockbox.

* No Smoking Permitted in or on the Premises*

Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria’:
https://tysonproperties.com/tenants/how-to-apply/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5891163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7725 Pinewood Dr. NW have any available units?
7725 Pinewood Dr. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 7725 Pinewood Dr. NW have?
Some of 7725 Pinewood Dr. NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7725 Pinewood Dr. NW currently offering any rent specials?
7725 Pinewood Dr. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7725 Pinewood Dr. NW pet-friendly?
No, 7725 Pinewood Dr. NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 7725 Pinewood Dr. NW offer parking?
Yes, 7725 Pinewood Dr. NW offers parking.
Does 7725 Pinewood Dr. NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7725 Pinewood Dr. NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7725 Pinewood Dr. NW have a pool?
No, 7725 Pinewood Dr. NW does not have a pool.
Does 7725 Pinewood Dr. NW have accessible units?
No, 7725 Pinewood Dr. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7725 Pinewood Dr. NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7725 Pinewood Dr. NW has units with dishwashers.
