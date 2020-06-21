715 Amherst Dr SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Ridgecrest Beauty - Rent includes lawn maintenance and water bill, and sprinkler upkeep NO YARDWORK REQUIRED

Beautifully updated 2370 square foot home close to Hyde Park, UNM and Nob Hill.

Formal living room and dining room, large den with fireplace, open kitchen great for entertaining. Large private backyard with covered patio and fountain. 2 car detached garage with workshop area. House is a 4 bedroom with an office. Great Nob Hill Location. Call today this one will not last 505-796-1400 or email to rentals@cblegacy.com Ask for Daniel!



No Smoking.

Lease term: 12 months minimum.



When applying please consider some of our application guidelines below:



Recommend 3x income of monthly rent.

Recommend above 600 Credit Score.

$50.00 app fee per adult (above 18).

Provide recent pay stub, or recent tax return if self-employed.

Copy of photo your I.D.

Pet policy: Breed and weight restrictions may apply; based on final owner approval. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. Rabies vaccination certificate and pet photo required.

If you have any pets please attach their photos and proof of rabies vaccination.



Call TODAY to set up an appointment!!! (505)796-1400

