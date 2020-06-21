All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 715 Amherst Dr SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
715 Amherst Dr SE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

715 Amherst Dr SE

715 Amherst Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

715 Amherst Drive Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87106
Southeast Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ridgecrest Beauty - Rent includes lawn maintenance and water bill, and sprinkler upkeep NO YARDWORK REQUIRED
Beautifully updated 2370 square foot home close to Hyde Park, UNM and Nob Hill.
Formal living room and dining room, large den with fireplace, open kitchen great for entertaining. Large private backyard with covered patio and fountain. 2 car detached garage with workshop area. House is a 4 bedroom with an office. Great Nob Hill Location. Call today this one will not last 505-796-1400 or email to rentals@cblegacy.com Ask for Daniel!

No Smoking.
Lease term: 12 months minimum.

When applying please consider some of our application guidelines below:

Recommend 3x income of monthly rent.
Recommend above 600 Credit Score.
$50.00 app fee per adult (above 18).
Provide recent pay stub, or recent tax return if self-employed.
Copy of photo your I.D.
Pet policy: Breed and weight restrictions may apply; based on final owner approval. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. Rabies vaccination certificate and pet photo required.
If you have any pets please attach their photos and proof of rabies vaccination.

Call TODAY to set up an appointment!!! (505)796-1400
RLB

(RLNE3982434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Amherst Dr SE have any available units?
715 Amherst Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Amherst Dr SE have?
Some of 715 Amherst Dr SE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Amherst Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
715 Amherst Dr SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Amherst Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 Amherst Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 715 Amherst Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 715 Amherst Dr SE does offer parking.
Does 715 Amherst Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Amherst Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Amherst Dr SE have a pool?
No, 715 Amherst Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 715 Amherst Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 715 Amherst Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Amherst Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Amherst Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Courtyards
6001 Topke Pl NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Income Restricted - La Vida Nueva
1200 Dickerson Drive Southeast
Albuquerque, NM 87106
Retreat at Candelaria
3011 Jane Pl NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Hunter's Ridge Apartment Homes
13150 Wenonah Ave SE
Albuquerque, NM 87123
Allegro At Tanoan
6601 Tennyson St NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
The Q at Vassar
1920 Vassar Drive Northeast
Albuquerque, NM 87106
The Landmark
6303 Indian School Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Markana Apartments
6115 Alameda Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87113

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
Nob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College