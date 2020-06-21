708 Rio Arriba Avenue Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

If you've been looking for the perfect place to call home look no further. This picture perfect southwest charmer has it all. Located on a quiet cul de sac in Four Hills this property boasts Mountain and Mesa Views and it backs up to miles of quiet open space. Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods on the Southeast Side, this home is picture perfect throughout and features recent paint, Beautiful Ceramic Tile, Fresh Carpeting. The home also features two separate living areas. A Large Living Room plus a nice sized Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace off of the Spacious Kitchen. A Breakfast Bar and Eating Area off of the Kitchen plus a Formal Dining Room. There is a huge Laundry and Utility Room with Large Pantry Storage. In back are views of open space from your large Covered Patio. This outstanding property also features RV Parking and Refrigerated Air Conditioning for the upcoming Summer Months. Refrigerator, Stove and Oven, Dishwasher and Finished Garage with Opener are all included. Sorry No Pets.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.