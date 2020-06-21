All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 708 Rio Arriba Avenue Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
708 Rio Arriba Avenue Southeast
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

708 Rio Arriba Avenue Southeast

708 Rio Arriba Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

708 Rio Arriba Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87123
Four Hills Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
If you've been looking for the perfect place to call home look no further. This picture perfect southwest charmer has it all. Located on a quiet cul de sac in Four Hills this property boasts Mountain and Mesa Views and it backs up to miles of quiet open space. Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods on the Southeast Side, this home is picture perfect throughout and features recent paint, Beautiful Ceramic Tile, Fresh Carpeting. The home also features two separate living areas. A Large Living Room plus a nice sized Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace off of the Spacious Kitchen. A Breakfast Bar and Eating Area off of the Kitchen plus a Formal Dining Room. There is a huge Laundry and Utility Room with Large Pantry Storage. In back are views of open space from your large Covered Patio. This outstanding property also features RV Parking and Refrigerated Air Conditioning for the upcoming Summer Months. Refrigerator, Stove and Oven, Dishwasher and Finished Garage with Opener are all included. Sorry No Pets.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Rio Arriba Avenue Southeast have any available units?
708 Rio Arriba Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Rio Arriba Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 708 Rio Arriba Avenue Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Rio Arriba Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
708 Rio Arriba Avenue Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Rio Arriba Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 708 Rio Arriba Avenue Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 708 Rio Arriba Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 708 Rio Arriba Avenue Southeast does offer parking.
Does 708 Rio Arriba Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Rio Arriba Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Rio Arriba Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 708 Rio Arriba Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 708 Rio Arriba Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 708 Rio Arriba Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Rio Arriba Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Rio Arriba Avenue Southeast has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Ventana Apartments
12200 Academy Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Cottonwood Ranch
10001 Coors Byp NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
Candlelight Square
7501 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Ottavo
6350 Eubank Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Graceland Plaza Apartments
312 Graceland Drive Southeast
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Las Kivas
4777 Tramway Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
The Q at Uptown
7801 Marble Avenue Northeast
Albuquerque, NM 87110
The Landmark
6303 Indian School Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
Nob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College