708 Georgia St SE
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:30 AM

708 Georgia St SE

708 Georgia Street Southeast · (505) 878-0100
Location

708 Georgia Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87108
South San Pedro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1496 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Come see this updated and well-maintained 3 bedroom / 1.5 bath home. Just refinished gleaming hardwood floors in all 3 bedrooms. Large slat blinds throughout. Spacious and inviting floor plan includes a master bath with tons of pragmatic built-ins and a private 1/2 bath. Bonus room could make a great den, hobby room, or utility space (with tons of extra built-in storage). You'll also get a Washer / Dryer and a bonus full size freezer! Large kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space with a gas range and extra room for a breakfast table. Huge backyard has endless possibilities with two large sheds, great patio space, and a custom outdoor fireplace. Great value for such a nicely updated and flexible space. Showings Start 7/13/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Georgia St SE have any available units?
708 Georgia St SE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Georgia St SE have?
Some of 708 Georgia St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Georgia St SE currently offering any rent specials?
708 Georgia St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Georgia St SE pet-friendly?
No, 708 Georgia St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 708 Georgia St SE offer parking?
Yes, 708 Georgia St SE offers parking.
Does 708 Georgia St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 Georgia St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Georgia St SE have a pool?
No, 708 Georgia St SE does not have a pool.
Does 708 Georgia St SE have accessible units?
No, 708 Georgia St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Georgia St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Georgia St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
