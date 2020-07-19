708 Georgia St SE

Amenities

Come see this updated and well-maintained 3 bedroom / 1.5 bath home. Just refinished gleaming hardwood floors in all 3 bedrooms. Large slat blinds throughout. Spacious and inviting floor plan includes a master bath with tons of pragmatic built-ins and a private 1/2 bath. Bonus room could make a great den, hobby room, or utility space (with tons of extra built-in storage). You'll also get a Washer / Dryer and a bonus full size freezer! Large kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space with a gas range and extra room for a breakfast table. Huge backyard has endless possibilities with two large sheds, great patio space, and a custom outdoor fireplace. Great value for such a nicely updated and flexible space. Showings Start 7/13/2020.