505 Roma Avenue NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

DOWNTOWN TOWNHOUSE 3/BD 2/STORY 1.5/BA 1400/SF 2/CG - VILLA DE SAN MARTIN Townhouse, three bedroom one bath up and half bath down 1400/SF, two-story spacious two car garage living room with wood burning fireplace, raised ceilings, skylights, washer/dryer included, landscaped, with cutie rear patio and City of ABQ park across the street!! Around the corner from Lovelace Hospital, Medical Towers, EDo eateries, like The Grove, Farina Pizzeria, The Grove, Artichoke Cafe, Standard Diner, Holy Cow, Gravy, Hotel Parq! UNM/CNM and Nob Hill just up the street! Downtown night life around the corner!! NO Smoking please! A small well behaved pet negotiable! Tenant pays utilities, 1-year lease, www.MaddoxMgmt.com for more info! School Districts: Longfellow Elementary, Jefferson Middle, Albuquerque High.



(RLNE3443599)