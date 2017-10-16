All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

505 Roma Avenue NE

505 Roma Avenue Northeast · (505) 242-0989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

505 Roma Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87102
Citizens Imp Comm of Martineztown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 505 Roma Avenue NE · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
DOWNTOWN TOWNHOUSE 3/BD 2/STORY 1.5/BA 1400/SF 2/CG - VILLA DE SAN MARTIN Townhouse, three bedroom one bath up and half bath down 1400/SF, two-story spacious two car garage living room with wood burning fireplace, raised ceilings, skylights, washer/dryer included, landscaped, with cutie rear patio and City of ABQ park across the street!! Around the corner from Lovelace Hospital, Medical Towers, EDo eateries, like The Grove, Farina Pizzeria, The Grove, Artichoke Cafe, Standard Diner, Holy Cow, Gravy, Hotel Parq! UNM/CNM and Nob Hill just up the street! Downtown night life around the corner!! NO Smoking please! A small well behaved pet negotiable! Tenant pays utilities, 1-year lease, www.MaddoxMgmt.com for more info! School Districts: Longfellow Elementary, Jefferson Middle, Albuquerque High.

(RLNE3443599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Roma Avenue NE have any available units?
505 Roma Avenue NE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Roma Avenue NE have?
Some of 505 Roma Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Roma Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
505 Roma Avenue NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Roma Avenue NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Roma Avenue NE is pet friendly.
Does 505 Roma Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 505 Roma Avenue NE does offer parking.
Does 505 Roma Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 Roma Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Roma Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 505 Roma Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 505 Roma Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 505 Roma Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Roma Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Roma Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.
