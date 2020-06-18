464 Treasure Stone Dr. SW

Amenities

Family Home Rent 2 Own! 4bd, Spacious w/ Large Kitchen! - **THIS HOME IS RENT TO OWN**

Light, Bright and Spacious - this one will go fast! Roomy 1,800 sq ft with 4bd, 2Ba, 1cg. This beautiful home features an eat-in kitchen with a large island, new counters & lots of cabinets! Gorgeous engineered flooring in family and living rooms, carpet in bedrooms, double sink & roomy walk-in closet in Master Suite. All with a lovely view of the Sandias from the backyard. It's got it all! To buy this home Rent 2 Own: $1295 per month, $2900 Down. Why just rent?



