All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 464 Treasure Stone Dr. SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
464 Treasure Stone Dr. SW
Last updated April 5 2020 at 8:11 PM

464 Treasure Stone Dr. SW

464 Treasure Stone Drive Southwest · (505) 821-2299
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Westgate Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

464 Treasure Stone Drive Southwest, Albuquerque, NM 87121
Westgate Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 464 Treasure Stone Dr. SW · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Family Home Rent 2 Own! 4bd, Spacious w/ Large Kitchen! - **THIS HOME IS RENT TO OWN**
Light, Bright and Spacious - this one will go fast! Roomy 1,800 sq ft with 4bd, 2Ba, 1cg. This beautiful home features an eat-in kitchen with a large island, new counters & lots of cabinets! Gorgeous engineered flooring in family and living rooms, carpet in bedrooms, double sink & roomy walk-in closet in Master Suite. All with a lovely view of the Sandias from the backyard. It's got it all! To buy this home Rent 2 Own: $1295 per month, $2900 Down. Why just rent?

(RLNE5670954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 464 Treasure Stone Dr. SW have any available units?
464 Treasure Stone Dr. SW has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
Is 464 Treasure Stone Dr. SW currently offering any rent specials?
464 Treasure Stone Dr. SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 464 Treasure Stone Dr. SW pet-friendly?
No, 464 Treasure Stone Dr. SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 464 Treasure Stone Dr. SW offer parking?
No, 464 Treasure Stone Dr. SW does not offer parking.
Does 464 Treasure Stone Dr. SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 464 Treasure Stone Dr. SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 464 Treasure Stone Dr. SW have a pool?
No, 464 Treasure Stone Dr. SW does not have a pool.
Does 464 Treasure Stone Dr. SW have accessible units?
No, 464 Treasure Stone Dr. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 464 Treasure Stone Dr. SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 464 Treasure Stone Dr. SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 464 Treasure Stone Dr. SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 464 Treasure Stone Dr. SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 464 Treasure Stone Dr. SW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Whispering Sands
220 Western Skies Dr SE
Albuquerque, NM 87123
La Ventana Apartments
12200 Academy Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Oak Tree Park Apartments
5800 Osuna Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Uptown Square
7000 Phoenix Ave NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Monterra
4217 Louisiana Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Indigo Park
7600 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
El Pueblo II Apartments
6021 Anderson Avenue Southeast
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Mirabella Heights
701 Stephen Moody St SE
Albuquerque, NM 87110

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
Nob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity