Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

NE 2BR 2nd Floor 800SF - NE 2 bedroom 750SF condo in a great location. Close to parks, shopping and the bus line. This unit has laminate wood and ceramic tile floors throughout. New refrigerator, stove and stacked washer and dryer all stay! Double pane vinyl windows, fireplace and a tiled tub surround add to the allure. This unit is located in a quiet cul-de-sac and has 2 designated parking spaces off the street.



