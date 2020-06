Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool hot tub sauna

Pets to be approved by landlord with $250 non-refundable deposit. Rent covers Gas,Water,Sewer/Trash,H20 Heat, Gate,Security,Intercom,Most Common Area/Pest Control,Pool& Hottub, Clubhouse Workout Rm,Sauna Playground. Tenant pays electric, lease will cover the rest.$40 non-refundable application fee per adult. We will take applications as first come first serve, so will not send for fee payment unless you are first in line. Background checks and income verification required.