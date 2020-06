Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool sauna dogs allowed

Move in Special - 2BR Condo Home in Gated Community with Clubhouse/Pool access - Move in Special

Beautiful 2 bedroom Condo freshly painted with beautiful laminate flooring throughout. Light & Bright Open Floor Plan. Has stacked washer/dryer & nice kitchen appliances. Refrigerated Air AC

Gated community features:

Club House - Beautiful Pool & Sauna - Workout Room and Play Ground.

Gas and water included. Tenant only pays for electricity.

Located in Hillcrest Park gated community

west entrance - the first building to the right.

Text Cynthia to set up a viewing 505-750 4472



Apply today at www.rpmriogrande.com/houses-rent



No Dogs Allowed



