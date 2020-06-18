All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

2900 Vista Del Rey Unit 2C

2900 Vista Del Rey Northeast · (505) 856-0033
Location

2900 Vista Del Rey Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87112
Cibola

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2900 Vista Del Rey Unit 2C · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't Miss out on this Fantastic 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath!!! - This Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Condo is located off Tramway and Candelaria

This Condo has a very open floor plan with wood flooring, dining area, fireplace, private patio, washer and dryer hook ups, large kitchen, downstairs bathroom, spacious bedrooms with plenty of room in the closets, and one car garage.
You don't want to miss out on this beauty!

Please call to schedule your tour today !! 505-539-2020

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5563608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 Vista Del Rey Unit 2C have any available units?
2900 Vista Del Rey Unit 2C has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 Vista Del Rey Unit 2C have?
Some of 2900 Vista Del Rey Unit 2C's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 Vista Del Rey Unit 2C currently offering any rent specials?
2900 Vista Del Rey Unit 2C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 Vista Del Rey Unit 2C pet-friendly?
No, 2900 Vista Del Rey Unit 2C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 2900 Vista Del Rey Unit 2C offer parking?
Yes, 2900 Vista Del Rey Unit 2C does offer parking.
Does 2900 Vista Del Rey Unit 2C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2900 Vista Del Rey Unit 2C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 Vista Del Rey Unit 2C have a pool?
No, 2900 Vista Del Rey Unit 2C does not have a pool.
Does 2900 Vista Del Rey Unit 2C have accessible units?
No, 2900 Vista Del Rey Unit 2C does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 Vista Del Rey Unit 2C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2900 Vista Del Rey Unit 2C does not have units with dishwashers.
