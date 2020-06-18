1900 Arno St SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated super cute 2 bedroom home - Nice two bedroom with large format tiles throughout the home. New updated kitchen with ice and water in the refrigerator and garbage disposal and dishwasher. New light fixtures everywhere. Large bathroom, corner lot completely fenced all around. Great location easy access to freeway, minutes from downtown and nob hill.



No Smoking.

Pets upon owner approval

Lease term: 12 months minimum.



When applying please consider some of our application guidelines below:



Recommend 3x income of monthly rent.

Recommend above 600 Credit Score.

$50.00 app fee per adult (above 18).

Provide recent pay stub, or recent tax return if self-employed.

Copy of photo your I.D.

For pets, please attach their photos and proof of rabies vaccination.



Call TODAY to set up an appointment!!! (505)796-1400

