All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 1900 Arno St SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
1900 Arno St SE
Last updated April 5 2020 at 8:10 PM

1900 Arno St SE

1900 Arno Street Southeast · (505) 796-1400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1900 Arno Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87102
South Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1900 Arno St SE · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated super cute 2 bedroom home - Nice two bedroom with large format tiles throughout the home. New updated kitchen with ice and water in the refrigerator and garbage disposal and dishwasher. New light fixtures everywhere. Large bathroom, corner lot completely fenced all around. Great location easy access to freeway, minutes from downtown and nob hill.

No Smoking.
Pets upon owner approval
Lease term: 12 months minimum.

When applying please consider some of our application guidelines below:

Recommend 3x income of monthly rent.
Recommend above 600 Credit Score.
$50.00 app fee per adult (above 18).
Provide recent pay stub, or recent tax return if self-employed.
Copy of photo your I.D.
For pets, please attach their photos and proof of rabies vaccination.

Call TODAY to set up an appointment!!! (505)796-1400
RLB

(RLNE4503044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Arno St SE have any available units?
1900 Arno St SE has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Arno St SE have?
Some of 1900 Arno St SE's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Arno St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Arno St SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Arno St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 Arno St SE is pet friendly.
Does 1900 Arno St SE offer parking?
No, 1900 Arno St SE does not offer parking.
Does 1900 Arno St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Arno St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Arno St SE have a pool?
No, 1900 Arno St SE does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Arno St SE have accessible units?
No, 1900 Arno St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Arno St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 Arno St SE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1900 Arno St SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dorado Heights Apts
11800 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Lincoln Place Apartments
4401 San Pedro Dr NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Olympus Northpoint
9100 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast
Albuquerque, NM 87113
Circ
10300 Golf Course Rd NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
The Pearl at Spring Creek
5600 Gibson Blvd SE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Las Kivas
4777 Tramway Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
The Towers Apartments
5404 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Mountain Vista Apartments
1501 Tramway Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87112

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
Nob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity