All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 1427 Bridle Wood Rd NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
1427 Bridle Wood Rd NE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1427 Bridle Wood Rd NE

1427 Bridlewood Road Northeast · (505) 553-4986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1427 Bridlewood Road Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87113
Vista Del Norte Alliance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1427 Bridle Wood Rd NE · Avail. Jul 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1427 Bridle Wood Rd NE Available 07/01/20 Vista Del Norte in the Heart of Albuquerque - Welcome to Vista Del Norte in the Heart of Albuquerque, Centrally located. Large living room with open kitchen, formal dining room, bar and dining room. Vaulted ceiling with plenty of natural light. Front and back yards are tastefully landscaped. Front court yard area for addition room for entertaining. Close proximity to parks, biking and hiking trails are ideal for outdoor enjoyment. Or relax comfortably in the cozy interior cooled by
refrigerated air. Easy access to Paseo del Norte, Osuna and I-25 allow for a streamlined commute in nearly all directions

(RLNE3461981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 Bridle Wood Rd NE have any available units?
1427 Bridle Wood Rd NE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
Is 1427 Bridle Wood Rd NE currently offering any rent specials?
1427 Bridle Wood Rd NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 Bridle Wood Rd NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1427 Bridle Wood Rd NE is pet friendly.
Does 1427 Bridle Wood Rd NE offer parking?
No, 1427 Bridle Wood Rd NE does not offer parking.
Does 1427 Bridle Wood Rd NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1427 Bridle Wood Rd NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 Bridle Wood Rd NE have a pool?
No, 1427 Bridle Wood Rd NE does not have a pool.
Does 1427 Bridle Wood Rd NE have accessible units?
No, 1427 Bridle Wood Rd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 Bridle Wood Rd NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1427 Bridle Wood Rd NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1427 Bridle Wood Rd NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1427 Bridle Wood Rd NE has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1427 Bridle Wood Rd NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lincoln Place Apartments
4401 San Pedro Dr NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
The Summit Apartments
3901 Indian School Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Income Restricted - La Vida Nueva
1200 Dickerson Drive Southeast
Albuquerque, NM 87106
La Entrada
8000 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Income Restricted - Sandia Vista
901 Tramway Boulevard Northeast
Albuquerque, NM 87123
Candlelight Square
7501 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson
424 Jefferson St NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
The Towers Apartments
5404 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
Nob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity