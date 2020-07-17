1404 Casa Roja Pl. NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1404 Casa Roja Place NW (Ladera Heights) 3 bed/ 2bath / 2 car garage. - AVAILABLE 2ND WEEK OF JULY.... Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1350 square foot, 2 car garage home in super convenient location. Newer paint and laminate flooring, beautiful tile counter tops and back splash and kitchen open to dining and living areas. Refrigerator, gas stove with range hood, dishwasher, garbage disposal, ceiling fans, washer / dryer hook-ups, evaporative central cooling and heating. Cute backyard with open patio.



Very close to the Petroglyph National Monument and Ladera Golf Course. Near shopping, freeway access, entertainment, restaurants and bus lines. Tenant(s) pay for all utilities. Minimum 12 month lease. NO smoking allowed inside the property. Pets allowed with management company's approval, restrictions apply.



Call Rock Solid Property Management, LLC today at 505-823-2222 to schedule a viewing!



