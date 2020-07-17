All apartments in Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM
1404 Casa Roja Pl. NW
1404 Casa Roja Pl. NW

1404 Casa Roja Place Northwest · (505) 823-2222
Location

1404 Casa Roja Place Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87120
Tierra Oeste

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1404 Casa Roja Pl. NW · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1404 Casa Roja Place NW (Ladera Heights) 3 bed/ 2bath / 2 car garage. - AVAILABLE 2ND WEEK OF JULY.... Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1350 square foot, 2 car garage home in super convenient location. Newer paint and laminate flooring, beautiful tile counter tops and back splash and kitchen open to dining and living areas. Refrigerator, gas stove with range hood, dishwasher, garbage disposal, ceiling fans, washer / dryer hook-ups, evaporative central cooling and heating. Cute backyard with open patio.

Very close to the Petroglyph National Monument and Ladera Golf Course. Near shopping, freeway access, entertainment, restaurants and bus lines. Tenant(s) pay for all utilities. Minimum 12 month lease. NO smoking allowed inside the property. Pets allowed with management company's approval, restrictions apply.

Call Rock Solid Property Management, LLC today at 505-823-2222 to schedule a viewing!

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Casa Roja Pl. NW have any available units?
1404 Casa Roja Pl. NW has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 Casa Roja Pl. NW have?
Some of 1404 Casa Roja Pl. NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Casa Roja Pl. NW currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Casa Roja Pl. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Casa Roja Pl. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Casa Roja Pl. NW is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Casa Roja Pl. NW offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Casa Roja Pl. NW offers parking.
Does 1404 Casa Roja Pl. NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Casa Roja Pl. NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Casa Roja Pl. NW have a pool?
No, 1404 Casa Roja Pl. NW does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Casa Roja Pl. NW have accessible units?
No, 1404 Casa Roja Pl. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Casa Roja Pl. NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 Casa Roja Pl. NW has units with dishwashers.
