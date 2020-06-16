All apartments in Albuquerque
11705 Copper Avenue Northeast
11705 Copper Avenue Northeast

11705 Copper Avenue Northeast · (505) 355-0210
Location

11705 Copper Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87123

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the Northeast Heights! This beauty has hard wood flooring, gas stove, washer and dryer, great size front and back yard, single car garage and storage in the back. Easy access to freeway and close to restaurants and shopping.

Move in special!!!
$500 off your first months rent with a 13 month lease!

Please Call to Schedule your TOUR TODAY 505-539-2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11705 Copper Avenue Northeast have any available units?
11705 Copper Avenue Northeast has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 11705 Copper Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 11705 Copper Avenue Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11705 Copper Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
11705 Copper Avenue Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11705 Copper Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 11705 Copper Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 11705 Copper Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 11705 Copper Avenue Northeast does offer parking.
Does 11705 Copper Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11705 Copper Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11705 Copper Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 11705 Copper Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 11705 Copper Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 11705 Copper Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 11705 Copper Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 11705 Copper Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
