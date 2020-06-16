11705 Copper Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the Northeast Heights! This beauty has hard wood flooring, gas stove, washer and dryer, great size front and back yard, single car garage and storage in the back. Easy access to freeway and close to restaurants and shopping.



Move in special!!!

$500 off your first months rent with a 13 month lease!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

