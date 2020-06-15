All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:25 AM

11513 Constitution Ave NE

11513 Constitution Avenue Northeast · (505) 796-1400 ext. 1402
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11513 Constitution Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11513 Constitution Ave NE · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Br., large living area with hardwood floors, 1 car garage. - 3 Br, 1 Ba w/ spacious living room, beautiful hardwood flooring, custom paint, open kitchen w/ plenty of storage, kitchen dining, gas stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer & dryer hookups, ceiling fans, spacious family bathroom, and 1 car garage-manual. No pets

No Smoking.
Lease term: 12 months minimum.

When applying please consider some of our application guidelines below:

Recommend 3x income of monthly rent.
Recommend above 600 Credit Score.
$50.00 app fee per adult (above 18).
Provide recent pay stub, or recent tax return if self-employed.
Copy of photo your I.D.
For pets, please attach their photos and proof of rabies vaccination.

Call TODAY to set up an appointment!!! (505)796-1400
RLB

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5686933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11513 Constitution Ave NE have any available units?
11513 Constitution Ave NE has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 11513 Constitution Ave NE have?
Some of 11513 Constitution Ave NE's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11513 Constitution Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
11513 Constitution Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11513 Constitution Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11513 Constitution Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 11513 Constitution Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 11513 Constitution Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 11513 Constitution Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11513 Constitution Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11513 Constitution Ave NE have a pool?
No, 11513 Constitution Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 11513 Constitution Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 11513 Constitution Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11513 Constitution Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11513 Constitution Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
