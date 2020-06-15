11513 Constitution Ave NE

Amenities

3 Br., large living area with hardwood floors, 1 car garage. - 3 Br, 1 Ba w/ spacious living room, beautiful hardwood flooring, custom paint, open kitchen w/ plenty of storage, kitchen dining, gas stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer & dryer hookups, ceiling fans, spacious family bathroom, and 1 car garage-manual. No pets



No Smoking.

Lease term: 12 months minimum.



When applying please consider some of our application guidelines below:



Recommend 3x income of monthly rent.

Recommend above 600 Credit Score.

$50.00 app fee per adult (above 18).

Provide recent pay stub, or recent tax return if self-employed.

Copy of photo your I.D.

For pets, please attach their photos and proof of rabies vaccination.



Call TODAY to set up an appointment!!! (505)796-1400

RLB



(RLNE5686933)