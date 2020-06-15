11513 Constitution Ave NE

Amenities
3 Br., large living area with hardwood floors, 1 car garage. - 3 Br, 1 Ba w/ spacious living room, beautiful hardwood flooring, custom paint, open kitchen w/ plenty of storage, kitchen dining, gas stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer & dryer hookups, ceiling fans, spacious family bathroom, and 1 car garage-manual. No pets
No Smoking.
Lease term: 12 months minimum.
When applying please consider some of our application guidelines below:
Recommend 3x income of monthly rent.
Recommend above 600 Credit Score.
$50.00 app fee per adult (above 18).
Provide recent pay stub, or recent tax return if self-employed.
Copy of photo your I.D.
For pets, please attach their photos and proof of rabies vaccination.
Call TODAY to set up an appointment!!! (505)796-1400
No Pets Allowed
