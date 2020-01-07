1015 Cassandra Street Southwest

Amenities

Longer term leases are available on this outstanding 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 1509 sq. ft. home in Southwest Albuquerque. Clean and bright with nice Tile Floors on the main level and Upgraded Carpet on the upper level. Freshly painted, this property features 9 Foot Vaulted Ceilings, 2" blinds, Refrigerator, Gas Stove and Oven, Built In Microwave, and Dishwasher . Finished Garage with automatic opener, plus a Large Computer Nook great for home study or Home Business. Roomy Corner Lot Is private and features easy care landscaping. One Small to Medium Dog Allowed. (Please review our pet and tenant policies before submitting your application).



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.