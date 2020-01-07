All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 1015 Cassandra Street Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
1015 Cassandra Street Southwest
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:44 PM

1015 Cassandra Street Southwest

1015 Cassandra Street Southwest · (505) 257-0630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Westgate Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1015 Cassandra Street Southwest, Albuquerque, NM 87121
Westgate Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1509 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Longer term leases are available on this outstanding 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 1509 sq. ft. home in Southwest Albuquerque. Clean and bright with nice Tile Floors on the main level and Upgraded Carpet on the upper level. Freshly painted, this property features 9 Foot Vaulted Ceilings, 2" blinds, Refrigerator, Gas Stove and Oven, Built In Microwave, and Dishwasher . Finished Garage with automatic opener, plus a Large Computer Nook great for home study or Home Business. Roomy Corner Lot Is private and features easy care landscaping. One Small to Medium Dog Allowed. (Please review our pet and tenant policies before submitting your application).

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Cassandra Street Southwest have any available units?
1015 Cassandra Street Southwest has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 Cassandra Street Southwest have?
Some of 1015 Cassandra Street Southwest's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Cassandra Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Cassandra Street Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Cassandra Street Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 Cassandra Street Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1015 Cassandra Street Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 1015 Cassandra Street Southwest does offer parking.
Does 1015 Cassandra Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Cassandra Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Cassandra Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 1015 Cassandra Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Cassandra Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1015 Cassandra Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Cassandra Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 Cassandra Street Southwest has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1015 Cassandra Street Southwest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dorado Heights Apts
11800 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
La Entrada
8000 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Villa Hermosa
2600 Americare Ct NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120
Monterra
4217 Louisiana Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Spain Gardens
8401 Spain Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
San Miguel Del Bosque
9180 Coors Blvd NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120
Allegro At Tanoan
6601 Tennyson St NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
The Towers Apartments
5404 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
Nob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity