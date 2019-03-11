All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:32 AM

1012 Westerfeld Dr NE

1012 Westerfeld Drive Northeast · (505) 831-8700
Location

1012 Westerfeld Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87112
Mesa Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1012 Westerfeld Dr NE · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
1012 Westerfeld Dr NE - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 5058318700 to schedule a showing!

*** $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! ***

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1350
Security Deposit: $1150
Processing Fee $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 920
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 1
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Refrigerated
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Washer Dryer Hook-Ups, Disposal

Extras: Amazing home with a great location near shopping, a few minutes from uptown malls and ABQ uptown. Gorgeous updated kitchen with plenty of cabinets and lovely granite countertops. Appliances include stove, dishwasher, and microwave! Carpet floors and closets in the bedrooms. The spacious bath includes additional storage space. Nice and spacious floor plan with a broad backyard. One car attached garage. Make your appointment today because it won't last long. APPLY NOW!

Real Property Management Albuquerque
P 505.831.8700 | F 505.839.460

(RLNE4400208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Westerfeld Dr NE have any available units?
1012 Westerfeld Dr NE has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 Westerfeld Dr NE have?
Some of 1012 Westerfeld Dr NE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Westerfeld Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Westerfeld Dr NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Westerfeld Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 Westerfeld Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 1012 Westerfeld Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Westerfeld Dr NE does offer parking.
Does 1012 Westerfeld Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Westerfeld Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Westerfeld Dr NE have a pool?
No, 1012 Westerfeld Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Westerfeld Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 1012 Westerfeld Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Westerfeld Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 Westerfeld Dr NE has units with dishwashers.
