Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking garage online portal

1012 Westerfeld Dr NE - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 5058318700 to schedule a showing!



*** $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! ***



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1350

Security Deposit: $1150

Processing Fee $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 920

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 1

Heating: Gas

Cooling: Refrigerated

Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Washer Dryer Hook-Ups, Disposal



Extras: Amazing home with a great location near shopping, a few minutes from uptown malls and ABQ uptown. Gorgeous updated kitchen with plenty of cabinets and lovely granite countertops. Appliances include stove, dishwasher, and microwave! Carpet floors and closets in the bedrooms. The spacious bath includes additional storage space. Nice and spacious floor plan with a broad backyard. One car attached garage. Make your appointment today because it won't last long. APPLY NOW!



Real Property Management Albuquerque

P 505.831.8700 | F 505.839.460



(RLNE4400208)