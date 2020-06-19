All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 10025 Bridgepointe Ct NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
10025 Bridgepointe Ct NE
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:23 AM

10025 Bridgepointe Ct NE

10025 Bridgepointe Northeast · (505) 205-1581
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10025 Bridgepointe Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87111
Tanoan Community

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Please Note: This home is tenant occupied and requires a 24 Hour Notice of Showing. Thank you for your understanding and consideration.

Available for occupancy on or about July 1, 2020.

Come home to Tanoan (a gated, golf course community with 24/7/365 (wo)manned gatehouse) and tree lined Bridgepointe Court!
Lots of living space in this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Tanoan and La Cueva school district!

Main entry opens into main entry foyer with grand staircase directly ahead, study immediately to the right, family room entrance diagonally to the right and the formal living room immediately to the left.

The formal living area provides a spacious area in which to entertain guests and has lots of windows to let in teh natural light.

Beyond the formal living room and slightly raised is the formal dining room that overlooks the back yard and connects directly to the kitchen.

The study is ideal for a home office with built-in shelving and overlooking the front yard and main entry.

Beyond the study is the entrance to the family room which, with its richly paneled walls, built-in shelving and gas log fireplace, provides the perfect spot to relax and visit with friends and family alike.

Off the family room, you will find the guest bath, the laundry room and, beyond the laundry room, a large storage room with built-in shelving.

The roomy kitchen is equipped with side-by-side refrigerator, high-end, glass top range, microwave and dual ovens and three basin sink. The kitchen is open to the breakfast nook and the family room making it a great spot to converse with family and friends whether preparing a snack or a meal.

The breakfast nook, by the way, is located in a bay window alcove and overlooks the back yard with its lush landscaping. Access to the back yard is through the doorway off the family room.

At the top of the grand staircase you will find, to the right, the double door entry to the master suite, a short hallway to the first of three spacious guest bedrooms, a catwalk like hallway open to the main entry foyer and leading to two additional guest bedrooms and a guest bath.

All three guest bedrooms provide more that enough room for any family member or guest and all have great views. They are served by a guest bath with dual lavatories, a combination tub/shower and skylight.

The master suite serves as a great getaway for the most discerning of residents with lots of room and a balcony with mountain views and overlooking the back yard. Served by a master bath with dual lavatories and a separate jetted tub and shower. A separate walk-in closet with sky light will hold the most extensive wardrobes.

Additional amenities include refrigerated air, ceiling fans, central vac, 24/7/365 (wo)manned gatehouse and easy access to all things Albuquerque and beyond.

It's not likely that you'll want to pass on this one, so call us today at (505) 205-1581 and schedule an appointment to see this great home!

Directions: North on I-25 from I-40 to San Mateo exit; TR off exit; TL on Academy; TL on Tanoan Drive (1st traffic light after Ventura); TR on Bridgepointe Court to home on left.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10025 Bridgepointe Ct NE have any available units?
10025 Bridgepointe Ct NE has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 10025 Bridgepointe Ct NE have?
Some of 10025 Bridgepointe Ct NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10025 Bridgepointe Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
10025 Bridgepointe Ct NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10025 Bridgepointe Ct NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10025 Bridgepointe Ct NE is pet friendly.
Does 10025 Bridgepointe Ct NE offer parking?
No, 10025 Bridgepointe Ct NE does not offer parking.
Does 10025 Bridgepointe Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10025 Bridgepointe Ct NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10025 Bridgepointe Ct NE have a pool?
No, 10025 Bridgepointe Ct NE does not have a pool.
Does 10025 Bridgepointe Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 10025 Bridgepointe Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10025 Bridgepointe Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10025 Bridgepointe Ct NE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10025 Bridgepointe Ct NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Whispering Sands
220 Western Skies Dr SE
Albuquerque, NM 87123
Oak Tree Park Apartments
5800 Osuna Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Enclave
9500 Osuna Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Andalucia Villas
5300 Antequera Rd
Albuquerque, NM 87120
The Aspens
9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
La Entrada
8000 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Income Restricted - Sandia Vista
901 Tramway Boulevard Northeast
Albuquerque, NM 87123
Olympus Solaire
3550 Old Airport Rd NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
Nob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity