10025 Bridgepointe Ct NE

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Please Note: This home is tenant occupied and requires a 24 Hour Notice of Showing. Thank you for your understanding and consideration.



Available for occupancy on or about July 1, 2020.



Come home to Tanoan (a gated, golf course community with 24/7/365 (wo)manned gatehouse) and tree lined Bridgepointe Court!

Lots of living space in this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Tanoan and La Cueva school district!



Main entry opens into main entry foyer with grand staircase directly ahead, study immediately to the right, family room entrance diagonally to the right and the formal living room immediately to the left.



The formal living area provides a spacious area in which to entertain guests and has lots of windows to let in teh natural light.



Beyond the formal living room and slightly raised is the formal dining room that overlooks the back yard and connects directly to the kitchen.



The study is ideal for a home office with built-in shelving and overlooking the front yard and main entry.



Beyond the study is the entrance to the family room which, with its richly paneled walls, built-in shelving and gas log fireplace, provides the perfect spot to relax and visit with friends and family alike.



Off the family room, you will find the guest bath, the laundry room and, beyond the laundry room, a large storage room with built-in shelving.



The roomy kitchen is equipped with side-by-side refrigerator, high-end, glass top range, microwave and dual ovens and three basin sink. The kitchen is open to the breakfast nook and the family room making it a great spot to converse with family and friends whether preparing a snack or a meal.



The breakfast nook, by the way, is located in a bay window alcove and overlooks the back yard with its lush landscaping. Access to the back yard is through the doorway off the family room.



At the top of the grand staircase you will find, to the right, the double door entry to the master suite, a short hallway to the first of three spacious guest bedrooms, a catwalk like hallway open to the main entry foyer and leading to two additional guest bedrooms and a guest bath.



All three guest bedrooms provide more that enough room for any family member or guest and all have great views. They are served by a guest bath with dual lavatories, a combination tub/shower and skylight.



The master suite serves as a great getaway for the most discerning of residents with lots of room and a balcony with mountain views and overlooking the back yard. Served by a master bath with dual lavatories and a separate jetted tub and shower. A separate walk-in closet with sky light will hold the most extensive wardrobes.



Additional amenities include refrigerated air, ceiling fans, central vac, 24/7/365 (wo)manned gatehouse and easy access to all things Albuquerque and beyond.



It's not likely that you'll want to pass on this one, so call us today at (505) 205-1581 and schedule an appointment to see this great home!



Directions: North on I-25 from I-40 to San Mateo exit; TR off exit; TL on Academy; TL on Tanoan Drive (1st traffic light after Ventura); TR on Bridgepointe Court to home on left.