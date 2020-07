Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Great Location! 2nd Floor Apartment in 2 Family home. Immaculate condition with Hardwood floors throughout. 2 Bedrooms, Bath, Living Room, Kitchen, Extra room can be used as an office, use of Spacious Walk-up Attic for storage, and Laundry hookups in the basement. Close to Train Station, Downtown, Restaurants, and Schools. Landlord pays for water and heat. Tenant pays for all other utilities and cooking gas.