81 Apartments for rent in Westfield, NJ with garage
1 of 18
1 of 24
1 of 9
1 of 19
1 of 16
1 of 30
1 of 12
1 of 40
1 of 10
1 of 36
1 of 12
1 of 18
1 of 11
1 of 18
1 of 13
1 of 19
1 of 30
1 of 14
1 of 12
1 of 8
1 of 15
1 of 17
1 of 25
1 of 11
History buff? Westfield's downtown plaza boasts quite a few stunning war memorials, including those from the Korean War, the Spanish-American War and World War II.
Westfield is a small town in New Jersey's Union County. If you like quiet, more rural living, this community of just over 30,000 residents is one to consider. Historical is an apt word to describe this small town since its downtown district was actually settled all the way back in 1720 before the United States even became an official country. Yeah, Westfielders are way ahead of the game. See more
Westfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.