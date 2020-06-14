81 Apartments for rent in Westfield, NJ with garage

Apartment List
Westfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
Westfield Hamilton House
824 Mountain Ave, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,030
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience life in first class at Westfield Hamilton House. Let our one and two bedrooms Westfield, New Jersey, apartments for rent be your quiet oasis.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
523 TRINITY PL
523 Trinity Pl, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Trinity gardens condo 1s flr private entrance and patio area hardwood floors / kitchen ref,mo dw washer/dryer 1 block to Train and westfield downtown shops restaurants parks No pets heated parking garage, ,,high ceilings open floor plan

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
315 LIVINGSTON ST
315 Livingston Street, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Recently updated 2nd floor unit w wood floors t/o! Great central location minutes to downtown Westfield. Central AC, 1 car garage & SS appliances. Easy access to mass trans, shopping & restaurants! Pictures coming soon..
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
2 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2005 PARK PL
2005 Park Pl, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Perfect rental in one of the most desirable location in Springfield. This townhouse offers you 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, finished basement with media room (built in projection home theater) laundry room and full bathroom.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
Summit
1 Unit Available
The Parc at Summit
26 Locust Dr, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,057
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Parc at Summit provides you with the ideal living situation in Summit, NJ, being only minutes away from New York City.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
5 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Iselin
45 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Watchung
12 Units Available
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,681
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
4 Units Available
Park Ridge Apartments
248 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
640 sqft
The Park Ridge Apartments located at 240-248 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 is a charming apartment community consisting of 24 large one bedroom apartments with hardwood floor, over size rooms and large open floor plan with a dining room.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
New Providence
12 Units Available
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
800 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1615 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
14 Units Available
Short Hills Gardens
469 Millburn Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$1,225
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
709 sqft
Welcome to Short Hills Gardens our community is located in a convenient location near fine shopping and dinning. Short Hills Gardens features studios,1 and 2 bedrooms with heat and hot water included.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
218 Millburn Avenue
218 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at 218-226 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 is a charming 32 apartment community, consisting of Studios, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom units, with hardwood floor, with a dining room (some units) . Newly Renovated Apartments Available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Summit
3 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments
767 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
945 sqft
Spring Hill Apartments offers luxurious two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and washer/dryer hook-ups in the basements.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 09:34am
Roselle
92 Units Available
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Summit
4 Units Available
Worthington House Apartments
174 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Worthington House is a three story elevator building that offers large one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom luxury apartments. Our apartments feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and oversized rooms.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Summit
2 Units Available
145-147 Summit Avenue
145 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
145-147 Summit Avenue is a gorgeous four story elevator building which offers large studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments that feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and extra spacious rooms! We are located within walking distance to
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
Plainfield
1 Unit Available
Brookland Gardens
729 E Front St, Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
806 sqft
Welcome to Brookland Gardens, a beautiful community of one and two bedroom apartment homes nestled in a serene park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
24 Springfield Avenue
24 Springfield Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1570 sqft
Located in the historic town of Cranford, 24 Springfield Ave is a vintage mid-rise featuring all the modern furnishings one would hope for in a new home. Located on the Rahway River the views from most apartment homes are a feast for the eyes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
1 Unit Available
Town House Apartments
81 Morris Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful landscaping, great location and friendly neighbors, Town House Apartments has it all.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Chatham
1 Unit Available
51 MOUNTAIN AVE
51 Mountain Avenue, Morris County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
5525 sqft
This spectacular 7,600 sq ft custom built Colonial has sophisticated interior design, open floor plan, soaring ceiling, beautiful landscape. Featuring 6 BRS all w/ exquisite private baths.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Summit
1 Unit Available
64 KENT PLACE BLVD
64 Kent Place Boulevard, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2300 sqft
NEWER CONSTRUCTION in-town mere minutes to downtown Summit, Midtown Direct trains, and all schools.
City Guide for Westfield, NJ

History buff? Westfield's downtown plaza boasts quite a few stunning war memorials, including those from the Korean War, the Spanish-American War and World War II.

Westfield is a small town in New Jersey's Union County. If you like quiet, more rural living, this community of just over 30,000 residents is one to consider. Historical is an apt word to describe this small town since its downtown district was actually settled all the way back in 1720 before the United States even became an official country. Yeah, Westfielders are way ahead of the game. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Westfield, NJ

Westfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

