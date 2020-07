Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Large apt. in Victorian with over 1500 sq.ft of living in heart of Westfield. Two floors in upstairs unit includes 3 bedrooms, MBR, EI kitchen, dining area, and common area with decorative frplc. Walk to Trader Joe's, Stop and Shop, downtown, schools and train and bus service. Full use of one car garage and back patio. Shared backyard and driveway. Shared laundry in basement. Vacant as of August 1. Flexible leasing option. Can do month to month.