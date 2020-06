Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Nicely renovated One bedroom, One Bath lower level Condo located in Stonehurst Hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room and bedroom. Kitchen features ceramic flooring, new cabinets with granite countertops and appliances. Bathroom has ceramic tile tub and shower, flooring and vanity. This Condo is ready for immediate occupancy....Heat is included in the rent. This is a NO PET Association. Great location close to shopping and walking distance to public transportation.