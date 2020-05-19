2204 Devon Drive

Amenities
This Elton apartment is a beautiful PET-FRIENDLY 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. This apartment has a designer kitchen where you'll find quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and sink, a multi-cycle dishwasher, 42'' wall cabinets, gas range/oven and over-the-range microwave. The spa-like bathrooms feature single-lever Moen(r) faucets, quartz vanity tops, oversized showers with glass doors and deluxe custom cabinetry. The beautiful, open floor plan also has luxurious plank-style flooring in common areas and plush wall-to-wall carpeting in the bedrooms. This unit also includes a full-size, front-loading washer and dryer, central A/C, gas forced air heat and a tankless water heater. The Edge at Freehold delivers a new standard in luxury living to the Monmouth county apartment market. With