All apartments in West Freehold
Find more places like 2204 Devon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Freehold, NJ
/
2204 Devon Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

2204 Devon Drive

2204 Devon Dr · (732) 996-6040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Freehold
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2204 Devon Dr, West Freehold, NJ 07728
Stonehurst West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,870

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1389 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This Elton apartment is a beautiful PET-FRIENDLY 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. This apartment has a designer kitchen where you'll find quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and sink, a multi-cycle dishwasher, 42'' wall cabinets, gas range/oven and over-the-range microwave. The spa-like bathrooms feature single-lever Moen(r) faucets, quartz vanity tops, oversized showers with glass doors and deluxe custom cabinetry. The beautiful, open floor plan also has luxurious plank-style flooring in common areas and plush wall-to-wall carpeting in the bedrooms. This unit also includes a full-size, front-loading washer and dryer, central A/C, gas forced air heat and a tankless water heater. The Edge at Freehold delivers a new standard in luxury living to the Monmouth county apartment market. With

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 Devon Drive have any available units?
2204 Devon Drive has a unit available for $2,870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2204 Devon Drive have?
Some of 2204 Devon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 Devon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Devon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Devon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2204 Devon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2204 Devon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2204 Devon Drive does offer parking.
Does 2204 Devon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2204 Devon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Devon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2204 Devon Drive has a pool.
Does 2204 Devon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2204 Devon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Devon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 Devon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2204 Devon Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2204 Devon Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2204 Devon Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Freehold 1 BedroomsWest Freehold 2 Bedrooms
West Freehold 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Freehold Apartments with Hardwood Floors
West Freehold Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJBrowns Mills, NJGarwood, NJRobbinsville, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJ
Franklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJSomerville, NJWanamassa, NJManasquan, NJOcean Gate, NJMartinsville, NJRahway, NJSeaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJHighlands, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
Princeton UniversityBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity