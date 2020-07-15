302 TULSA CT

Amenities

Well maintained, spacious townhouse ready for you to call home. The townhouse's key features include hardwood floors, newer kitchen appliances, built in garage, and much more! Plenty of storage space! Space includes washer and dryer! Tenant is to pay all utilities, maintenance of the snow removal and lawn maintenance are covered by the landlord. Enjoy all amenities that Oak Hill has to offer such as playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, and clubhouse. Home is conveniently located less than 1 mile from downtown Hackettstown, Centenary University, shopping, and restaurants. Located close to all major routes and highways. Don't miss out on this opportunity! Pets taken case by case. NTN report to be completed.