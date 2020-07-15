All apartments in Warren County
302 TULSA CT

302 Tulsa Court · (908) 433-9297
Location

302 Tulsa Court, Warren County, NJ 07840

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Well maintained, spacious townhouse ready for you to call home. The townhouse's key features include hardwood floors, newer kitchen appliances, built in garage, and much more! Plenty of storage space! Space includes washer and dryer! Tenant is to pay all utilities, maintenance of the snow removal and lawn maintenance are covered by the landlord. Enjoy all amenities that Oak Hill has to offer such as playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, and clubhouse. Home is conveniently located less than 1 mile from downtown Hackettstown, Centenary University, shopping, and restaurants. Located close to all major routes and highways. Don't miss out on this opportunity! Pets taken case by case. NTN report to be completed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 TULSA CT have any available units?
302 TULSA CT has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 302 TULSA CT have?
Some of 302 TULSA CT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 TULSA CT currently offering any rent specials?
302 TULSA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 TULSA CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 TULSA CT is pet friendly.
Does 302 TULSA CT offer parking?
Yes, 302 TULSA CT offers parking.
Does 302 TULSA CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 TULSA CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 TULSA CT have a pool?
No, 302 TULSA CT does not have a pool.
Does 302 TULSA CT have accessible units?
No, 302 TULSA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 302 TULSA CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 TULSA CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 TULSA CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 TULSA CT does not have units with air conditioning.
