Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:02 PM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Vineland, NJ

Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
3 Units Available
Oak Valley Apartments
1301 S Lincoln Ave, Vineland, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Oak Valley Apartments and Townhouses you will find the relaxing atmosphere you have been looking for and considerably more! Our spacious floor plans are packed with amenities guaranteed to provide you with a truly carefree lifestyle.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
2 Units Available
Laurelton Village Apartments
601 N Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
760 sqft
$2.5 Million in Renovation includes new windows, new exteriors, new kitchen cabinets and much more!Work, play and shop all within easy reach of your splendid two bedroom home.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
1 Unit Available
Madison Court Apartments
1056 S Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
925 sqft
Madison Court Apartment Homes are located in Williamstown, NJ approximately half an hour from Center City, Philadelphia and about 40 minutes from Atlantic City and the nearby shore points. We know that your stay with us will truly be enjoyed.
Verified

Last updated June 11 at 06:57pm
1 Unit Available
Park Crest Village
275 High St E, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Excellent location, within walking distance of Rowan University and close to Routes 55, 47 and 322. Residents enjoy balcony, wall-to-wall carpeting and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and more.

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
1 Unit Available
162 Mill Road
162 Mill Rd, Salem County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1306 sqft
2 bedroom; 1 bath single family house on one acre of land; Basement; Detached garage with driveway; Barn; Oil Heat and Well and Septic; Electric cooking; Washer and Dryer Come visit this cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home located in Elmer NJ.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
32 W HOWARD STREET
32 West Howard Street, Clayton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1262 sqft
Take a look at this Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath Clayton rental. Gas heat, W/D in unit, fully fenced back yard, pets are negotiable.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4 BECKETT ST
4 Beckett Street, Clayton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Wonderful, well-kept Ranch with an open floor plan ready for you to move right in! Master Bed Rm with walk-in closet and full bath. Neutral decor being painted through-out with beautiful cathedral ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
6771 Millville Avenue Ave
6771 Millville Road, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
MAYS LANDING ZIP...This oversized house features 3,500 + square feet of living space with a 1,000 square foot walkout basement on 8 acres of private property.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
558 South Ave
558 South Avenue, Bridgeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Detached 2 bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home $1300 - Welcome to this adorable Bungalow! This home offers a lovely front porch, perfect for your morning coffee. The entire unit has brand new vinyl plank flooring and has been freshly painted.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
62 CHURCH STREET
62 Church St, Bridgeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1733 sqft
Renovated half double on a quiet street. Owner will consider pets. Tenant responsible for all utilities lawn maintenance and snow removal. Rental applications must be filled out before any showings. Credit/Background is required.

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
916 VAN GOGH COURT
916 Van Gogh Ct, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1298 sqft
Welcome to Villages of Amberleigh! Only ten years young and has all the upgrades you can imagine. This condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Vineland, NJ

Finding an apartment in Vineland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

